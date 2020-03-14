20190726_SPO_SKIN_12

Washington Redskins guard Brandon Scherff is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. The Redskins drafted him in the first round in 2015.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

ASHBURN — The Washington Redskins placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on Saturday to keep him in the fold next season.

Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal. Instead, the Redskins ensured their 2015 first-round pick would not reach free agency.

The 28-year-old could have been among the NFL’s highest-paid guards had he hit the market. He dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons but has been a force for Washington when healthy.

Scherff was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2019 after starting 11 games. He has started all 65 games he has played in since turning pro out of Iowa and being drafted fifth overall by the Redskins five years ago.

The Redskins used the regular, not the exclusive, franchise tag on Scherff, meaning he can still talk to other teams. Washington would have the right to match another offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

The Redskins also have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract.

The franchise tag for offensive linemen is expected to be worth upward of $15 million for the 2020 season.

With coach Ron Rivera now in charge, Washington released cornerback Josh Norman and receiver Paul Richardson to clear salary-cap space and had more than $60 million in room to spend.

FB Smith, Falcons agree to three-year extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Smith, who started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Smith, 27, signed with Atlanta early last season after he played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018. He had five carries for 8 yards and one catch for 13 yards with the Falcons.

Elsewhere

Broncos: Denver placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons and also picked up the 2020 contract options on star pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.

Simmons provedy adept at new head coach Vic Fangio’s complex defense last season, recording four interceptions to go with 15 pass breakups, both of which were career bests and led to his selection as a second-team All-Pro safety.

Lions: Detroit Lions re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach. Muhlbach is entering his 17th NFL season. He is second on Detroit’s career list with 244 games played.

