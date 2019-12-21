PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player.
Sproles announced his decision Saturday on the Eagles’ website, saying “Spending the past month on injured reserve has been hard. I want to be out there with my guys. But I’ve had the chance to spend a lot of time with my family and I’m at peace with this decision. ”
Sproles, 36, has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle and won’t play Sunday when the Eagles (7-7) attempt to keep their playoffs hopes alive against the Dallas Cowboys (7-7). He rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries this season.
Sproles has spent the last six seasons with the Eagles. He also played three seasons with New Orleans Saints and six with the San Diego Chargers.
The 5-foot-6 Sproles was a fourth-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2005 and is fifth on the NFL’s career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696).
Vikings rule out Cook
The Minnesota Vikings ruled out injured running back Dalvin Cook for Monday night’s key NFC North game against the Green Bay Packers.
Dealing with a chest injury, Cook was viewed as unlikely to play during the week. He suffered the injury against the Seattle Seahawks, but played the next two week before he was injured against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.
It will be the first missed game of Cook’s third season.
He has been a focal point of the Vikings’ offense with his 1,135 yards ranking seventh in the NFL and his 13 rushing touchdowns tied for third.
Titans RB Henry questionable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry‘s status was downgraded to questionable for the Tennessee Titans’ game Sunday with the New Orleans Saints as the Pro Bowl running back deals with a hamstring injury.
The Titans have promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from their practice squad and waived outside linebacker Sarif Finch.
Henry practiced fully Friday but was downgraded on Saturday’s injury report.
Henry rushed for 86 yards Sunday in a 24-21 loss to Houston despite not practicing all week leading up to the game. He has 1,329 yards this season to rank second in the NFL, behind only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.