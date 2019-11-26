Steelers to start Hodges, sit Rudolph
PITTSBURGH — Devlin Hodges in. Mason Rudolph out.
At least for now.
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tabbed Hodges as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s pivotal meeting with Cleveland at Heinz Field, though Tomlin cautioned against reading too much into the move.
“We’re singularly focused on winning this game, of putting ourselves in position to win this game,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “That’s where the decision lies. We’ll see where we are after this game. Really, we have no intended plans beyond this one.”
Given the chaotic nature of the position this season for the Steelers (6-5), that’s probably wise.
Hodges came on in relief of an ineffective Rudolph in the second half against Cincinnati, throwing for a momentum-shifting 79-yard touchdown pass to James Washington on his third snap that gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.
The undrafted rookie free agent who goes by the nickname “Duck” as a nod to his status as a champion duck caller back home in Alabama, was so-so otherwise — finishing 5 of 11 for 118 yards and the score — but he avoided mistakes and provided an emotional jolt that helped the Steelers stay in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
Rudolph took over in Week 2 when Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season because of an elbow injury and became just the eighth player since 1970 to throw at least one touchdown pass in his first eight career appearances but has stumbled in recent weeks. He threw four interceptions in a loss to Cleveland on Nov. 14 — a game that ended with Rudolph getting into a now infamous fight with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett that ended with Garrett hitting Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet — and tossed another pick at the goal line in Cincinnati in the first half.
Titans put Pro Bowl linebacker Wake on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Cameron Wake on injured reserve after the 37-year-old veteran was hurt late in their win over the Jaguars.
Wake signed a three-year contract in March. He had 2½ sacks in the opening win over Cleveland, giving him 100 for his career.
The Titans also placed defensive back Chris Milton on injured reserve.
Elsewhere
Redskins: Authorities said an autopsy is pending for a woman who died after being brought to a Virginia hospital by Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson.
Loudoun County sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell told WTOP-FM that 21-year-old Julie E. Crabbe‘s autopsy is pending toxicology results that could take months. An unresponsive Crabbe was hospitalized on Nov. 14. Hospital personnel initially said she was suffering from an apparent drug overdose.
Falcons: Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman returned to practice for the first time since suffering a sprained foot in a win at New Orleans on Nov. 10.
Wideout Julio Jones, who suffered a shoulder injury in Atlanta’s loss to Tampa Bay last week, did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.
