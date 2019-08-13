Luck likely to miss rest of preseason
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.
General manager Chris Ballard said he isn’t sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Luck has been dealing with lower leg pain since straining his left calf in March. Luck missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and has not participated in any full team drills at training camp.
Giants’ Tate loses appeal of suspension
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate on Tuesday lost his the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.
The decision by an independent arbiter means the 10-year-veteran will miss the first four games of the regular season, starting with Dallas on Sept. 8.
Tate, who signed a $37.5 million contract as a free agent with the Giants in March, announced the suspension in a Twitter post on July 27. He said he intended to appeal it and felt his case had merit because he was using a fertility drug prescribed by a doctor.
Tate split last season with the Lions and Eagles, catching 74 receptions for 795 yards and four TDs.
Rodgers to play ‘quarter or so’
GREEN BAY, Wis. — For the first time this preseason, the world will have the opportunity to see what Aaron Rodgers looks like in Matt LaFleur’s offense.
The Packers’ first-year coach said Rodgers and the rest of the first-team offense and first-team defense will play for about “a quarter or so” on Thursday when Green Bay heads to Baltimore to face the Ravens in their second preseason game.
“We’re always fluid with that, dependent upon how the game goes and how much time they have,” LaFleur said. “But everybody should be prepared to play about a quarter or so.”
Thursday will be Rodgers’ preseason debut after the 15th-year pro watched the preseason opener against the Texans last week from the sideline in warmups while listening to the offensive communications on his headset.
Rodgers said he wants to make sure he stays healthy and plays efficient football on Thursday night.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Quarterback Nick Foles won’t get to play against his former team in the preseason.
Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday he plans to sit most of his starters, including his quarterback, against Philadelphia this week. Marrone said starters will play in the team’s third exhibition game, at Miami next week. But Marrone quickly added that Foles would only get on the field against the Dolphins if Jacksonville’s starting offensive line is intact.
Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), guard Andrew Norwell (quadriceps) and rookie right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were limited participants in practice Tuesday.
Bears: Chicago waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall. Hall, who played in college at Missouri, was signed as an undrafted free agent in April but had sports hernia surgery in the spring and missed organized team activities and minicamp.
Jets: New York igned veteran cornerback Marcus Cooper for depth in their depleted secondary.
The team also said it waived tight end Nick Truesdell to make room on the roster.
Cooper has played in 74 games, including 28 starts, in stints with San Francisco, Kansas City, Arizona, Chicago and Detroit in six NFL seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.