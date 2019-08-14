Giants’ Tate weighs suit against doctor over drug
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III never hesitated to take a prescribed fertility drug because the doctor who wrote the prescription told him he had given it to other NFL players and it was not banned.
Speaking to reporters a day after an independent arbiter upheld his suspension for the first four games of the regular season, Tate said Wednesday he was considering legal action against the doctor to recover the $1.2 million in salary he will lose during his suspension. He did not identify the doctor.
Tate said he started taking a fertility drug in April and a couple of days later said he was randomly tested for drugs by the league. He learned shortly after that the drug, which he said was clomifene, was a banned substance.
Under the collective bargaining agreement, players can use fertility drugs, but they must get approval before taking them. Tate did not.
49ers quarterback Garoppolo has practice to forget
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo had a practice to forget in his final session before facing an opposing defense for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in September.
Garoppolo threw interceptions on five straight pass attempts at practice for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, by far his worst session since his return from the torn ACL that cut short his 2018 season after three games.
Garoppolo will get a chance to rebound when the 49ers hold joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Friday and Saturday in preparation for an exhibition game. This will be Garoppolo’s first time facing an opposing defense since injuring his knee in Kansas City last Sept. 23. He will also get a chance to play in the game on Monday night.
Panthers DE Cox cited for speeding, marijuana
North Carolina Highway Patrol cited Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the final day of the team’s training camp.
Sergeant Christopher Knox of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said troopers pulled over Cox, 25, on Interstate 85 northbound near Bessemer City for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone in a 2015 Nissan. Cox was cited for possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana. He has an Oct. 14 court date.
