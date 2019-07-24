Titans’ Lewan says he’s drawn suspension
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Lewan, Tennessee’s three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, said Wednesday the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Lewan announced his suspension Wednesday in a video he posted to social media, saying he received the letter from the NFL a few weeks ago that he had tested positive for ostarine.
“I’ve never taken anything that would cheat the game. I’m so sorry to the Tennessee Titans,” Lewan said.
The Titans had no immediate comment.
Packers drop Daniels
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay released former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels after seven seasons, parting with one of its best players in a move that saves $8.31 million against the salary cap.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million this season in the final year of a four-year, $41 million contract extension. With Daniels off the books, the Packers are now $15.3 million under the salary cap.
Chargers RB Gordon starts contract holdout
COSTA MESA, Calif.— Melvin Gordon is a holdout as the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to begin training camp.
The Chargers placed their running back on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday. Gordon is going into the final year of a rookie contract and will earn $5.6 million this season.
Gordon has gained more thanr 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons.
The Chargers also placed left tackle Russell Okung on the nonfootball injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown on the PUP list.
Elsewhere
Bucs: Tampa Bay will open training camp with Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/nonfootball injury list. The 10th-year pro suffered a neck fracture in a single-car crash near his home in South Florida on May 2 and his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain.
Seahawks: Seattle added needed depth on its defensive line by signing tackle Earl Mitchell on the eve of training camp.
Mitchell’s signing came two days after the Seahawks learned they would be without Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season. Reed was suspended for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.
Seattle also signed wide receiver Daniel Williams and released running back Marcelias Sutton and cornerback Derrek Thomas.
Patriots: New England will sign tight end Lance Kendricks, NFL.com reported, as the team looks for a replacement after Rob Gronkowski‘s retirement. Kendricks is an eight-year veteran who played his first six seasons with the Rams and last two with the Packers.
In 2018, he played in all 16 games with three starts and 19 catches for 170 yards.
Giants: New York received a commissioner’s exemption for suspended defensive back Kamrin Moore.
The move came a little more than a week after suspending the safety amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious. He will not count against the team’s 90-man training camp roster. Moore will face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.
In other moves, the Giants signed free agent kicker Joey Slye and claimed wide receiver Da’Mari Scott, who was released Tuesday by Buffalo.
49ers: San Francisco signed defensive lineman Damontre Moore to a one-year deal. Moore was originally a third-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2013. He has played six seasons with New York, Miami, Seattle, Dallas and Oakland with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles in 54 games.
Cardinals: Arizona signed linebacker Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.
Longacre, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 38 games, including eight starts. He had 57 tackles, 6½ sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
