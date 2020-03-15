NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill.
The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement.
After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final 10 games of the regular season. He led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating, the fourth highest in NFL history and a franchise best.
Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 9.6 yards per attempt also led the league as another team record. He also set a team mark for completion percentage, completing 70.3% of his passes for third overall in the NFL. He also ran for 185 yards with four TDs on 43 carries.
He helped lead the Titans to their first AFC championship appearance in 17 years after road wins at New England and Baltimore. They lost at Kansas City one win short of the Super Bowl.
Tannehill earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was named the NFL’s comeback player of the year.
This extension now allows the Titans to either give the franchise tag to NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or sign him to an extension.
Colts give Castonzo two-year extension
INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.
Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league’s top offensive lines over the last two seasons.
Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.
Jaguars to send Campbell to Ravens for draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Campbell, 33, was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. He’s expected to agree to a revised deal with the Ravens.
Campbell has made five Pro Bowls, including three straight with Jacksonville. He was instrumental in helping rookie Josh Allen make a successful transition to the NFL last year. Allen was a Pro Bowl alternate and made the team as a replacement.
Campbell was voted defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl in January. He received the Walter Payton Award for his charitable work.
He has 696 tackles and 88 sacks in 12 seasons with Arizona and Jacksonville. He’s started every game over the last five seasons and been an key leader on and off the field.
The Jaguars are unlikely to replace him with a fifth-round pick. It’s also another sign that Jacksonville is in rebuilding mode.
