Tomlin to support players’ kneeling
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants his players to feel comfortable speaking out about social justice in any way they see fit, provided it’s done “thoughtfully and with class.”
Kneeling included.
A former William & Mary star, Tomlin said Tuesday the club has engaged in “intimate discussions” with players about how to use their public platform to help effect social change amid the fallout from the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last month.
“Our position is simple,” Tomlin said. “We are going to support our players and their willingness to partake in this, whether it is statements or actions. You guys know my feelings, I have stated them in the past. Statements are good, but impact is better.”
The Steelers are going to leave it up to the players to let them determine how best to make that impact, though the team has created what Tomlin described as “structural committees” designed to help them organize their actions so they can “do things properly.”
Ford stepping down as Lions’ chief owner
DETROIT — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.
The Lions said Tuesday that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team’s principal owner and chairman.
“It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League,”Ford, 94, said in a statement. “I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila’s guiding hand.”
Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.
Hamp, 68, has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.
Elsewhere
Bucs: Quarterback Tom Brady continues to prepare for his first season with Tampa Bay, working out with teammates at a private school despite a union recommendation that players not conduct any more group practices before training camp.
The six-time Super Bowl champion was joined on the field Tuesday by a group of teammates that included tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards.
With NFL training facilities still closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady has been leading small voluntary workouts near downtown Tampa for much of the past month.
The latest session came just three days after the Bucs confirmed an unspecified number of individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s training center.
The same day, NFL Players Association medial director Dr. Thom Mayer, recommended all NFL players refrain from working out in group settings until training camp begins next month.
