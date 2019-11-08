EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled wide receiver Adam Thielen out for the game at Dallas, increasing the possibility the two-time Pro Bowl pick will rest his injured thigh for the remainder of the month.
Thielen was hurt during a first-quarter touchdown reception on Oct. 20 at Detroit and held out the next week against Washington. It was the first absence of his six-year NFL career.
Thielen returned to the lineup last Sunday at Kansas City before aggravating the injury and sidelined in the first quarter.
After the Vikings visit Dallas on Sunday, they host Denver on Nov. 17 before their bye. So if Thielen were to be held out until the Dec. 1 game at Seattle, he would get four weeks of recuperation.
Nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) was also declared out for Sunday, and cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) was listed as questionable.
Mahomes returns
to face Tennessee
Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, just over two weeks after the quarterback’s season was jeopardized by a dislocated kneecap.
Mahomes never missed a practice after hurting his knee on a Thursday night against Denver. Some thought the seriousness of the injury could sideline the league MVP for months.
It turned out there was no structural damage, and it became a waiting game to see when Mahomes would take the field. He practiced on a limited basis the first week before being ruled out against Green Bay. He was limited against last week before being inactive against Minnesota.
Matt Moore had started in his place, losing to the Packers and beating the Vikings.
Meanwhile, the Titans won’t have starting defensive tackle Jurrell Casey or linebacker Jayon Brown when they face Chiefs.
The Titans said that Casey (shoulder) and Brown (groin) won’t play. This will be the second straight game Casey has missed. He didn’t play in a 30-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Those injuries are the latest setbacks for a Titans defense that already lost cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was placed on injured reserve this week after he injured his left wrist at Carolina. Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) also won’t play against the Chiefs.
Victory puts Raiders
in AFC playoff race
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The success for the Oakland Raiders this season has been built mostly by an efficient offense that has moved the ball as well as almost anyone to help overcome a sometimes suspect defense.
When that formula wasn’t working against the stingy Los Angeles Chargers defense, the Raiders went back to a formula that worked well in 2016, the only year they have made the playoffs since a Super Bowl loss following the 2002 season.
A late touchdown drive by Derek Carr and a key interception by Karl Joseph sealed the 26-24 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night that has put the Raiders squarely in the AFC playoff race.
With back-to-back wins in a five-day span featuring a late TD drive and a game-sealing defensive play by Joseph, the Raiders (5-4) are only a half-game out of the playoffs.
The Raiders survived a 48-day stretch without a home game by winning twice in five games and now have back-to-back wins to open a three-game homestand.
With games against winless Cincinnati and the one-win New York Jets the next two weeks, the Raiders are in good position to be in contention heading into the final month of their final season in Oakland.
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, a former Benedictine and Clemson standout, had 2½ sacks.
Elsewhere
Browns: Cleveland signed steady center JC Tretter to a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension. Tretter has started all 40 games — and not missed one play— since signing with Cleveland as a free agent before the 2017 season. The 28-year-old, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Green Bay, has helped solidify a Cleveland offensive line that lost 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas before last season and has struggled this year.
Ravens: Baltimore signed inside linebacker L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.
Fort, 29, was signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster in late September after being released by the Eagles. He played the previous four seasons with Pittsburgh.
Falcons: Quarterback Matt Ryan has been removed from the Atlanta injury report and appears set to play against the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan had only limited participation in Friday’s practice. But that was enough for coach Dan Quinn to say the veteran quarterback was ready for Sunday’s game.
A bye week helped Ryan recover after a sprained right ankle forced him to miss his first game since 2009 in the Falcons’ loss to Seattle two weeks ago.
The Falcons (1-7) still have injury concerns as they try to end a six-game losing streak.
Running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and left guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have been ruled out.
Dolphins: Miami safety Reshad Jones will miss his fourth game in a row Sunday at Indianapolis because of a chest injury.
Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player, has played in only three games this year.
Also ruled out Friday for the Colts game was cornerback Ken Webster because of an ankle injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.