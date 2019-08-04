GREEN BAY, Wis. — Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Nelson, 34, played in Green Bay from 2008 to2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that Nelson had informed the team of his decision. A news conference was planned for Tuesday.
Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 comeback player of the year.
The Packers selected Nelson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State. He played in 136 regular-season games, including 88 starts, for Green Bay.
Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 31-25 Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh in 2011.
He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.
Brady’s new deal runs through 2021
Tom Brady has never known what it’s like to play out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career, and New England’s superstar quarterback isn’t about to find out.
Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, is signing a two-year, $70 million extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Brady will get an $8 million raise in 2019, when he’ll make $23 million. The extension also calls for him to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.
Brady, who led the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, is one of just four players to win six NFL titles. The others all played for Vince Lombardi’s mighty Green Bay teams in the 1960s: Hall of Famers Herb Adderley and Forrest Gregg and their teammate, Fuzzy Thurston.
Adderley, 80, told the AP earlier this year that he believes it will take another 100 years for someone else to join the exclusive club, although he figures Brady will make it a moot point with a seventh ring before he decides to retire.
Ngakoue’s holdout proves to be futile effort
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yannick Ngakoue‘s holdout failed to land him a new contract.
The standout pass rusher reported to Jacksonville’s training camp Sunday following an 11-day absence and is ready to play out his rookie deal. He insisted he’s not angry and not worried about risking an injury that could cost him millions.
Ngakoue is entering the final year of a $3.84 million contract. He is due to make $2.025 million this fall — far less than other top playmakers at his position. He also is facing $528,650 in fines — more than a quarter of his salary — because he skipped a three-day minicamp in June and nearly two weeks of training camp.
He had been seeking more than $20 million a year, but the Jaguars seemingly don’t consider Ngakoue a complete or elite defensive end. Jacksonville also selected Ngakoue’s potential replacement, Josh Allen from Kentucky, with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft and is expected to make Jalen Ramsey the league’s highest-paid cornerback next year.
Ngakoue, 24, had 29½ sacks and 10 forced fumbles the last three seasons. He had with 28 tackles and 9½ sacks last year but had no strip sacks for the first time in his NFL career.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars signed running back Roc Thomas, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The Jaguars are down two running backs — rookie Ryquell Armstead (quadriceps) and veteran Thomas Rawls (hamstring) — heading into joint practices and their preseason opener in Baltimore. Current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo coached Thomas in Minnesota.
Dallas will be cautious with Martin and Lee
OXNARD, Calif. — Right guard Zack Martin dinged his back and linebacker Sean Lee tweaked his right knee early in Dallas’ training camp.
The club is in no rush to get either veteran back on the field.
Martin was injured during the third padded practice, and an MRI a day later revealed some irritation in a disk. Coach Jason Garrett indicated it was unlikely the three-time All-Pro would return before the preseason opener Saturday at San Francisco.
Lee’s role has diminished with the emergence of young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. But Lee has been working with special teams while also technically still a starter alongside the pair of budding stars.
Lee appears closer to a return than Martin because he did some special teams work in the morning walk-through before Sunday’s practice. Lee said he sprained his right medial collateral ligament when his leg was rolled up on a play in the first padded practice last Monday.
Elsewhere
Broncos: Free agent running back Theo Riddick signed with Denver following his release from Detroit last month.
The pass-catching back with 285 catches over six seasons in Detroit provides the Broncos with another valuable target for QB Joe Flacco. Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 catches for 384 yards.
Texans: Running back D’Onta Foreman was released by Houston. Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.
The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller.
Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week.
