Wilson, Cousins renew ties Monday night
SEATTLE — When former Collegiate star Russell Wilson made the decision to transfer from N.C. State to Wisconsin for his final college season, he became connected with Kirk Cousins.
It started that season when Wilson’s Badgers and Cousins’ Michigan State squad played a pair of memorable games, including a Big Ten title game won by Wilson. It continued that offseason as the pair ended up working out together at the same facility to get ready for the NFL draft.
And now in their eighth NFL seasons, they are again connected because of the success of their teams and their individual performances as two of the best quarterbacks in the league this year.
“I’ve spent a lot of one-on-one time with him just talking about life and everything else. It’s been cool just getting to know him,” Wilson said of Cousins. “Like I said, he’s a great football player.”
Amid possibly the best seasons of their careers, Wilson and Cousins will reunite on Monday night when the Seahawks host the Vikings in a key matchup for the NFC playoff picture. Last year when the teams met in December in Seattle, it was wild card positioning at stake, and Wilson got the better of Cousins on a night neither was that great.
This time, it’s the division title races of concern to both. Seattle (9-2) is on the heels of San Francisco in the NFC West. Minnesota (8-3) is locked up with Green Bay in the NFC North but dropped the first matchup with the Packers, with another coming in Week 16.
“I don’t know of a game that we play where it’s lackadaisical and not that much intensity or not that much on the line, but certainly a night game in Seattle with two teams having good seasons so far, there is a lot there, and I think that’s what makes it fun,” Cousins said.
The reason both teams are in position for trips to the postseason is at least in part because of how their quarterbacks have played.
While Wilson has been in the middle of the MVP conversation seemingly from the start of the season, the year being put together by Cousins is good, too. Entering Week 13, Cousins leads the league in passer rating at 114.8; Wilson is second at 112.1. Wilson has 24 touchdown passes and three interceptions. Cousins has 21 TDs and three picks. Cousins has completed 70.6% percent of his passes; Wilson 67.3%.
Mayfield suffers bruised right hand
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a bruised right hand in his team’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Mayfield smacked it against the face mask of Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree just before halftime and played the second half with his throwing hand in a protective glove.
Also for the Browns, cornerback Greedy Williams left in the second half with a shoulder injury and cornerback Robert Jackson left in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.
Among other injuries:
Jets: Safety Jamal Adams was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game at Cincinnati. He said he was injured on the first series but played through it.
Broncos: Right guard Ron Leary left his team’s win over the Chargers with a concussion in the fourth quarter. Derek Wolfe went out after injuring an elbow with 2:22 remaining.
Dolphins: Miami running back Kalen Ballage left in the second quarter with a left leg injury and didn’t return against the Eagles.
Bucs-Jaguars: Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean left in the first half at Jacksonville with a shoulder injury and was later ruled out. Guard Alex Cappa left with an elbow injury. Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden left in the third quarter with a neck injury.
Titans-Colts: Tennessee cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left in the first half against the Colts with a knee injury and returned briefly before leaving a second time. He did not play in the second half. Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) also left in the first half.
The Colts lost receiver Chester Rogers (knee) on their first series of the game. Safety Kenny Moore II (ankle) left in the second half.
49ers: Safety Jaquiski Tartt left the game at Baltimore in the third quarter with a rib injury. Defensive lineman D.J. Jones left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
Chiefs: Kansas City cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) left in the second quarter, while Darrel Williams (hamstring) and DE Frank Clark (shoulder) left in the third against the Raiders.
Packers-Giants: Green Bay defensive end Tyler Lancaster (neck) left in the third quarter against New York. Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine left in the second half with a concussion, his second of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.