CINCINNATI — The winless Cincinnati Bengals benched Andy Dalton heading into their bye week, ending his nine-season run as starter so they can start developing rookie Ryan Finley as his potential long-term replacement.
The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years. It’s the first significant roster change under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
Dalton led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15 but couldn’t get that elusive postseason win. He has one more year left on his contract, and owner Mike Brown said before the start of the season that how well he performed would determine his future.
Finley, a fourth-round pick from N.C. State, confirmed he’ll start against the Ravens in Week 10.
Rams trade CB Talib to Dolphins for draft pick
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed future draft choice.
Talib, 33, is on injured reserve with a rib injury, and the 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season.
Talib played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams. But he returned last year to start all three playoff games for Los Angeles, including the Super Bowl.
Talib will be an unrestricted free agent this winter after playing out the six-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl four seasons ago.
Jaguars put wideout Lee on injured reserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve for the second straight season, likely signaling the end of his time in Jacksonville.
A second-round draft pick from Southern California in 2014, Lee sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday’s victory against the New York Jets. Fellow receiver Dede Westbrook also is playing through a shoulder injury.
Lee had three receptions for 18 yards this season while playing behind Westbrook, DJ Chark and Chris Conley. He missed all of last season after tearing three ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game.
Dolphins cornerback Howard placed on IR
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks.
Howard missed Weeks 6 and 7, returned Monday night at Pittsburgh but sat out the end of the game as Miami lost 27-14 and fell to 0-7. He’s unlikely to play again this season.
Howard missed four games because of knee trouble last year but still tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. He had his first interception this season on Monday.
After a slow start, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, and James Conner added 145 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Pittsburgh (3-4) won consecutive games for the first time since ripping off six straight in the middle of last season.
Falcons drop Bryant
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant, cutting ties with the leading scorer in franchise history for the second time in less than a year.
The Falcons brought in Younghoe Koo as Bryant’s replacement.
Bryant was released after missing five of 14 field goal attempts this season, as well as a late extra point try that was the difference in a 34-33 loss at Arizona.
Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Falcons (1-7) decided to make a change after Bryant missed two more field goal attempts in a 27-20 setback to Seattle this past Sunday.
Elsewhere
Chargers: Los Angeles fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday night, shaking up the coaching staff after a disappointing first half of the season.
Coach Anthony Lynn said that it was not an easy decision to let go of Whisenhunt, but that he felt a change was necessary.
Lynn did not name an interim coordinator, but he did run Buffalo’s offense during most of the 2016 season before coming to Los Angeles in 2017. The Chargers’ next game is against Green Bay on Sunday.
Considered by some to be a Super Bowl contender before the season, the Chargers are 3-5. They needed a missed 41-yard field goal attempt as time expired to beat Chicago 17-16 on Sunday and snap a three-game skid.
Vikings: Minnesota safety Jayron Kearse has been charged with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities said he was driving while impaired and had a loaded gun in his car.
Kearse, 25, was arrested early Sunday after he drove his car onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with five counts, including drunken driving and carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the criminal complaint, Kearse failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, above Minnesota’s legal limit.
Patriots: New England released veteran kicker Mike Nugent. In four games this season, Nugent, 37, made five of eight field goal tries and 15 of 16 extra point attempts. In Sunday’s win over Cleveland, Nugent msised two of four field goal tries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.