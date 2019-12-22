EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell helped deal his former team’s playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Steelers (8-7) entered the game controlling their postseason destiny and would have clinched a berth with wins in their final two games, but now need some help. Pittsburgh now needs to win next week at Baltimore to stay in the mix.
The Steelers also have more injury concerns as running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Mason Rudolph all left with injuries.
Bell ran for 72 yards, including 7 on a big third-down play in the fourth quarter, on 25 carries while facing the team with which he spent his first six NFL seasons. After sitting out all last season in a contract dispute, Bell signed with the Jets (6-9) in the offseason.
Devlin Hodges, who was benched earlier in the game after throwing two interceptions, came back in early in the fourth quarter when Rudolph went out with a left shoulder injury.
Ravens 31, Browns 15: The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore, where its MVP candidate will be waiting.
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes — two to tight end Mark Andrews late in the first half — and rushed for 103 yards as the visiting Ravens won their 11th straight game to lock up the conference’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Ravens (13-2) shook off a sluggish start and avenged their last loss, a 40-25 to the Browns on Sept. 29.
But Baltimore looks nothing like the team it was three months ago as Jackson has taken the league by storm with his arm and legs. Jackson finished with 238 yards passing and went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season.
The Browns (6-9) were eliminated from the postseason, and now first-year coach Freddie Kitchens may be down to his last game. Kitchens has appeared overwhelmed at times and the home finale was a microcosm of this disappointing season as the Browns will miss the playoffs for the 17th straight season.
Saints 38, Titans 28: Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and Alvin Kamara ran for two TDs as New Orleans kept its chase of the NFC’s No. 1 seed alive by rallying from a 14-point deficit for a road win over Tennessee.
The Saints (12-3) scored 24 straight points to keep alive their chance at one of the NFC’s top two seeds and a first-round playoff bye going into their regular-season finale at Carolina.
Receiver Michael Thomas also set the NFL record for most catches in a season. The Saints receiver needed 10 to tie Marvin Harrison’s mark of 143 in 2002. Thomas finished with 12 catches for 136 yards, his last reception a 2-yard TD with 2:10 left for a 38-28 lead.
The Titans (8-7) still have a shot at the AFC’s final playoff berth after Houston won the AFC South title beating Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Jets beating Pittsburgh 16-10 means the Titans must beat the Texans in Houston in the finale to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons.
Raiders 24, Chargers 17: Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as Oakland kept its playoff hopes alive with a road victory over Los Angeles (5-10).
The Raiders (7-8) had slim postseason chances coming into the day, but losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee have given them renewed hope. They need a win over Denver next week and some help for only their second postseason trip since 2003.
Carr completed 26 of 30 passes and also ran for a score. The 86.7% completion rate is his second highest in a game and is the fifth time in his six-year career he has completed more than 80% in a game.
Colts 38, Panthers 6: Nyheim Hines pulled off a rare feat for Indianapolis.
He scored on two punt returns, set up another touchdown with a 40-yard return four plays into the game and provided the jolt of energy the Colts needed to pull away from visiting Carolina.
The Colts (7-8) snapped a four-game losing streak and can avoid their second losing season in three years with a win next week.
Carolina (5-10), meanwhile, lost its seventh straight on a day it hoped new starting quarterback Will Grier could help the franchise change directions.
Instead, Hines never gave the Panthers a chance with a record-breaking performance.
His 195 yards on three returns is the highest single-game mark in franchise history — and the most by any NFL player since Eddie Drummond had 199 against Jacksonville in 2004.
Broncos 27, Lions 17: Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to put Denver ahead, Phillip Lindsay sealed the game with a late TD scamper and the Broncos (6-9) extended Detroit’s skid to eight with a home win.
Lock efficiently led the offense. He finished 25 of 33 for 192 yards in improving to 3-1 as the Broncos starter. His only loss was last weekend in Kansas City
The Lions (3-11-1) got a punt return for a score from Jamal Agnew and erratic play from rookie David Blough, who was sacked four times.
Falcons 24, Jaguars 12: Devonta Freeman scored two TDs for Atlanta (6-9) before Jacksonville took a snap, and that was enough to beat the visiting Jaguars (5-10). race.
Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards.
Dolphins 38, Bengals 35: Miami (4-11) gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation but regrouped, and Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime for a home win over Cincinnati (1-14).
Andy Dalton threw for 396 yards and four TD passes, including three in the final 5:01 of regulation as Cincinnati rallied from a 35-12 deficit.
Late Saturday
49ers 34, Rams 31: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of third-and-16 plays to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left to lift San Francisco to a home win and eliminate defending NFC champion Los Angeles (8-7) from playoff contention.
Garoppolo made up for a mostly pedestrian game for the 49ers (12-3) by delivering two big throws on the final drive.
He found Kendrick Bourne on an 18-yard pass over the middle to convert the first long third down and then hit Emmanuel Sanders behind a blown coverage for 46 yards.
The victory kept the Niners in control in the race for the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout.
