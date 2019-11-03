KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrison Butker matched a career long with a 54-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give the Kansas City Chiefs a thrilling 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The first person to greet Butker in celebration? Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, who missed his second consecutive game as he recovers from a dislocated kneecap.
Mahomes looked just fine rushing onto the field to party.
Matt Moore started in his place and threw for 275 yards and a touchdown without a pick, and he made the crucial plays when they mattered. Moore hit favorite target Tyreek Hill to convert a crucial third down and set up the tying field goal, then hit him again to make the winner more manageable.
Hill finished with six catches for 140 yards for the Chiefs (6-3), including a spectacular TD grab, while Damien Williams ran for 125 yards — most of it on a 91-yard touchdown run.
Kirk Cousins threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (6-3), though he struggled to deal with the Chiefs’ blitzes late in the game. Dalvin Cook was held to 71 yards rushing while top eceiver Stefon Diggs had a single catch for four yards.
The win also snapped the Chiefs’ three-game skid at Arrowhead Stadium.
Steelers 26, Colts 24: Not this time, Adam Vinatieri.
The Indianapolis kicker missed a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining, helping Pittsburgh escape with a home victory.
Vinatieri, whose 55-yard kick last week against Denver gave the Colts their third straight victory, pulled his attempt left of the uprights as the Colts (5-3) fell out of first place in the AFC South.
Mason Rudolph threw for 191 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh, and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 96 yards for a score as the Steelers (4-4) won their third consecutive game. Backup running back Trey Edmunds (Virginia Tech) ran for a career-high 73 yards and Chris Boswell kicked four field goals as Pittsburgh reached the midpoint of the season at .500 despite losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a right elbow injury in Week 2.
Panthers 30, Titans 20: Christian McCaffrey had 166 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, and Carolina (5-3) bounced back from an embarrassing defeat with a victory over visiting Tennessee.
Kyle Allen, who threw three interceptions in last week’s 51-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, threw TD passes of 7 yards to McCaffrey and 12 yards to Curtis Samuel to improve to 5-1 this season as Carolina’s starting QB.
Carolina’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Ryan Tannehill four times one week after allowing the 49ers to run for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
Eagles 22, Bears 14: Carson Wentz threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, Jordan Howard ran for 82 yards and a score and Philadelphia held on for a home victory over Chicago (3-5).
The Bears had just 9 yards in the first half and trailed 19-0 before David Montgomery had a pair of 1-yard TD runs to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.
But Philadelphia put it away with 16-play, 69-yard drive capped by Jake Elliott’s 38-yard field goal. Wentz completed all four of his third-down passes on the drive for first downs.
The Eagles (5-4) have won two in a row after a pair of lopsided losses.
Texans 26, Jaguars 3: Deshaun Watson’s most impressive completion won’t even count as one.
With a pair of defensive linemen dragging him to the ground, the escape artist who doubles as a quarterback made a backward flip to running back Carlos Hyde that set up Houston’s first touchdown. The play said all that needed to be said about Watson, Hyde and the Texans in their runaway over Jacksonville in London.
Watson’s rugby-style pitch was perfect for a game in London, where the locals are still recovering from England’s 20-point loss in the World Cup final on Saturday, and now must deal with the added insult of watching their adopted home team, the Jaguars (4-5), getting hammered just as badly.
Watson finished 22 for 28 for 201 yards, along with 37 yards running.
Raiders 31, Lions 24: Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left to give the Raiders a victory over Detroit in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.
After surviving an odyssey that forced them to travel about 20,000 miles for four road games and a neutral site game in London, the Raiders (4-4) came back home for the first time since losing to Kansas City on Sept. 15. They put on a show for the fans who are hoping the Raiders can put together a successful season before their planned move to Las Vegas next year.
Carr’s clutch pass to Renfrow gave Oakland the win to start the three-game homestand. Carr also connected with rookie Foster Moreau on a 3-yard score opening seconds of the fourth quarter and another rookie, Josh Jacobs, ran for 120 yards and two scores. It was the first time since the merger that the Raiders got four TDs from rookies in a single game.
Matthew Stafford threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns but came up short at the end as the Lions (3-4-1) lost for the fourth time in five games.
Broncos 24, Browns 19: The Cleveland Browns received what is likely a kiss of death in Denver.
With their loss to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, the Browns fell to 2-6.
From the time the league realigned its divisions in 2002 to last season, 64 teams started with a record of 2-6, but none made the playoffs.
Cleveland had a golden opportunity to begin a run against the Broncos (3-6). Instead, the Browns lost to Brandon Allen, a quarterback making his NFL regular-season debut because Joe Flacco is out for the season with a neck injury. Allen completed 12 of 20 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and a rating of 125.6.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went 27 of 42 passing for 273 yards and a touchdown without an interception.
Dolphins 26, Jets 18: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Preston Williams, and Miami got its first win of the season by beating former coach Adam Gase and visiting New York (1-7).
The Dolphins avoided what would have been the second 0-8 start in franchise history, joining 2007. The win leaves Cincinnati (0-8) as the NFL’s lone winless team this season, and for now the front-runners to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards. It was Miami’s fourth straight win over the Jets.
