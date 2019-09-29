DETROIT — Darrel Williams ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes’ run converted a fourth down, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-30 win over the Detroit Lions.
Kansas City started the winning drive on its 21. Mahomes converted a fourth-and-8 from his 34 with a 15-yard run to help him finish with a career-high 56 yards rushing. He completed enough passes to set up Williams for a short run to take the lead for good.
Detroit (2-1-1) drove to the Kansas City 44 on the final drive and Matthew Stafford heaved two passes toward the end zone that were incomplete.
The Chiefs (4-0) went ahead for the first time Sunday early in the third quarter when Bashaud Breeland recovered Kerryon Johnson’s fumble and returned it 100 yards, taking advantage of everyone on the field appearing to stop momentarily and the officials not blowing a whistle. The pivotal play stood after review.
Stafford threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 2:26 left to give Detroit a 30-27 lead. The call on the field stood after a review, which showed Golladay got both feet in the end zone. Golladay had a touchdown overturned by review early in the third because he appeared to lose control of the football as he hit the turf.
Mahomes was 24 of 42 for 315 yards. The reigning MVP had thrown at least two touchdown passes in 14 straight games, one short of the NFL record set by Peyton Manning.
Patriots 16, Bills 10: New England linebacker Jamie Collins forced Buffalo’s fourth turnover by intercepting backup Matt Barkley’s pass with 1:27 remaining to seal the Patriots’ road win over Buffalo (3-1).
J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run in a defensive slugfest between previously unbeaten AFC East rivals.
New England is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015, and fifth time during Bill Belichick’s 20 seasons as coach.
The Bills not only blew an opportunity to open a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2008, but now face questions at quarterback.
Barkley took over after starter Josh Allen sustained a head injury after being brought down by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathan Jones in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Running back Frank Gore, 36, led Buffalo with 109 yards rushing, and in the process became the fourth player in NFL history to top 15,000 yards rushing.
Panthers 16, Texans 10: Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards and Carolina overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play late to get a road win over Houston.
The Panthers (2-2) took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Texans (2-2) were driving with 4 minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, who caused a fumble that was recovered by Eric Reid at the Houston 33.
Carolina pushed the lead to 16-10 when Joey Slye added a 26-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. Houston had a chance for the win, but Deshaun Watson’s desperation throw as time expired was knocked down in the end zone by Reid.
Allen was making his third career start and second this season in place of Cam Newton, who is out with a foot injury. Allen lost the ball three times on sacks, but the Texans were only able to get points out of the last one to allow the Panthers to keep it close until their defense came through with the big play late.
Jaguars 26, Broncos 24: Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending visiting Jacksonville past winless Denver.
The Broncos not only were victimized by a last-second field goal for the second time this season, but they blew a 14-point lead at home in a loss for the first time since 2006.
Gardner Minshew II drove the Jaguars (2-2) into field goal range after Joe Flacco’s 8-yard TD throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:38 left gave Denver a 24-23 lead.
Fournette topped his previous career high of 181 yards on Oct. 8, 2017, at Pittsburgh.
Titans 24, Falcons 10: Marcus Mariota threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to A.J. Brown, and Tennessee’s defense had three fourth-down stops to claim a road win over Atlanta.
Tennessee (2-2) used Mariota’s big first half and strong defense to snap a two-game losing streak. Derrick Henry, who ran for 100 yards, helped the Titans dominate the clock and hold the Falcons to only a field goal in the second half.
Ito Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter pulled the Falcons (1-3) even at 7-7. Tennessee outscored Atlanta 17-0 the remainder of the half.
Raiders 31, Colts 24: Derek Carr led Oakland to touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal a victory at Indianapolis.
Oakland (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and won in Indy for the first time since 2001.
With starting receivers T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess out with injuries, the Colts (2-2) gained 346 yards — most coming in the final quarter when they were scrambling to get back in the game.
Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10: Russell Wilson (Collegiate) threw for 240 yards a touchdown, Jadeveon Clowney returned an interception for a touchdown and visiting Seattle beat Arizona (0-3-1).
The Seahawks (3-1) scored two touchdowns by early in the second quarter, one on Clowney’s spectacular 27-yard interception return and another on a 9-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Will Dissly.
After that, Seattle controlled the game’s pace with Chris Carson, who ran for 104 yards on 22 carries. The Seahawks also leaned on their defense, which forced Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray into another up-and-down day.
Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald caught five passes for 47 yards, pushing him past Tony Gonzalez for the No. 2 on the NFL’s all-time career receptions list. Fitzgerald has 1,326 career catches. No. 1 on the list is Jerry Rice, who had 1,549.
Chargers 30, Dolphins 10: Philip Rivers threw for 310 yards and two scores to help Los Angeles win in Miami for the first time in 38 years.
Rivers completed 24 of 30 attempts with no interceptions and directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control.
The Dolphins (0-4) held a lead for the first time this season, but it lasted only 3 minutes, 49 seconds. They’ve been outscored 163-26 this season, which is the NFL’s worst four-game point differential since at least 1940.
The Chargers (2-2) had lost eight games in a row in Miami.
