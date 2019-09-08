JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill early, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Mahomes took a beating and even had to leave the game to get his left ankle taped in the second quarter. He nonetheless looked every bit as good as he did during last year’s MVP campaign, leading the Chiefs to scores on each of their first seven possessions.
Jacksonville lost quarterback Nick Foles to a broken left clavicle.
Sammy Watkins caught nine passes for a career-high 198 yards and three TDs.
Jaguars linebacker Miles Jack was ejected in the second quarter after taking a swing at Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Chargers 30, Colts 24: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime, to give Los Angeles a home victory over Indianapolis.
The Chargers got the ball to start overtime and went 75 yards on eight plays. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, had 154 all-purpose yards. He ran for 58 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores.
Rivers, who made his 209th consecutive start to pass Peyton Manning for third longest among NFL QBs, completed 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards. It is the fifth time Rivers has thrown three or more TD passes in an opener.
The Chargers led 24-9 midway through the third quarter before allowing 15 straight points to force overtime. Marlon Mack, who had 25 carries for 174 yards, pulled the Colts to 24-16 after Ekeler’s second touchdown with a career-long 63-yard scamper up the left sideline.
Indianapolis tied it with 48 seconds remaining when Jacoby Brissett hit T.Y. Hilton for their second scoring connection of the day. Hilton caught the ball at the Chargers 19, made Adrian Phillips miss and then was able to extend the ball over the pylon before going out of bounds.
Seahawks 21, Bengals 20: Former Collegiate star Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Seattlewithstood a career day from Andy Dalton to beat visiting Cincinnati.
Wilson and the Seahawks struggled offensively for most of the game, but got the big plays they needed on a day Dalton looked great running new coach Zac Taylor’s offense. Wilson was 14 of 20 for 196 yards and two scores, including a 10-yard TD pass in the first half to Chris Carson.
Wilson’s numbers were pedestrian compared to Dalton’s. The veteran threw for a career-high 418 yards and two first-half touchdowns to John Ross.
Cowboys 35, Giants 17: Ezekiel Elliott’s workload in the opener didn’t matter much after the Dallas running back missed the preseason in a holdout.
Now there are more questions about how soon quarterback Dak Prescott will get the big payday his backfield mate enjoyed just four days before the season started.
Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards, and the Cowboys rolled up 494 yards under new play-caller Kellen Moore in a homewin over Eli Manning and New York.
Saquon Barkley ran 59 yards on his first carry of the season , setting up Eli Manning’s touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. But the Giants couldn’t keep up with the Dallas offense.
As expected, Elliott didn’t seem to be in peak form after spending almost all of training camp trying to stay in shape in Mexico while waiting for the $90 million, six-year contract extension that was settled on the morning of the first full workout of the regular season. Elliott finished with 53 yards on 13 carries.
49ers 31, Bucs 17: Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals in the 49ers’ road win over Tampa Bay.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in his first game in nearly a year after a knee injury.
Winston threw for 194 yards to become Tampa Bay’s career passing leader, including a 10-yard scoring pass to Chris Godwin that trimmed a double-digit deficit to 20-14 late in the third quarter. But the Bucs could not overcome the fifth-year quarterback’s mistakes and dropped their debut under coach Bruce Arians, who was lured out of retirement after Tampa Bay finished 5-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the 11th straight year.
Ravens 59, Dolphins 10: Nine minutes into the season, Lamar Jackson had fans booing his hometown team.
The South Florida native looked unstoppable from the start and tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help visiting Baltimore crush Miami.
The Ravens set a franchise record for points in the first half, and an NFL record for points in the first half of an opener, taking a 42-10 lead at the break. They broke franchise marks for points and total yards with 643.
Bills 17, Jets 16: Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and Buffalo rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
After struggling to get much going on offense, the Bills (1-0) finally were able to move the ball after Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a groin injury.
Buffalo took advantage of kicking woes by the Jets as Kaare Vedvik, claimed last week off waivers from Minnesota, missed an extra point try and a 45-yard field goal attempt and ended up being the difference in the game.
Lions 27, Cardinals 27: In rookie quarterback Kyler Murray’s debut with Arizona, the Cardinals nearly finished an improbable comeback, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 in regulation. The Cardinals had two chances to win in extra time and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals and settle for a tie in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona’s offense under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury was a dud for most of the game before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Murray hit David Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown to pull the Cardinals to 24-16 with less than 6 minutes left.
After the defense stopped the Lions, the top overall draft pick led a nine-play, 60-yard drive to a 4-yard TD throw to Larry Fitzgerald. Murray found Christian Kirk on the 2-point conversion to tie it with 43 seconds remaining.
Murray was 15 of 19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the fourth-quarter rally. Overall, he was 29 of 54 or 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
