PHILADELPHIA — Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, former Collegiate standout Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 Sunday.
Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles (5-6) couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield.
The Seahawks (9-2) remain undefeated on the road in six games.
The Eagles didn’t have wideouts DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, running back Jordan Howard and right tackle Lane Johnson from the start. Right guard Brandon Brooks left the game in the first quarter. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard made his first career start at right tackle after playing the left side all season and was benched at halftime.
The Seahawks were without star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Philadelphia’s defense did its best to keep it close, sacking Wilson six times.
But Carson Wentz struggled again and the offense was awful. Wentz was 33 of 45 for 256 yards, one TD, two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Wilson was 13 of 25 for 200 yards, one TD and one pick.
Jets 34, Raiders 3: Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading New York (4-7) to a road victory over Oakland for its first three-game winning streak in more than two years.
Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Raiders (6-5) came into a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak with an eye on a possible AFC West first-place showdown at Kansas City next week. Instead, they got outplayed by a suddenly resurgent Jets team that pulled away in the second half.
Darnold was 20 of 29 for 315 yards — the fourth 300-yard game of his career — with TDs to Robby Anderson and Ryan Griffin in another efficient outing that helped New York to its first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of the 2017 season.
Titans 42, Jaguars 20: Tennessee scored four touchdowns over six offensive plays in the third quarter, routing visiting Jacksonville (4-7) for its second straight victory to stay in the AFC playoff hunt.
Ryan Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee’s starter. Derrick Henry ran for two TDs just 16 seconds apart, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
The Titans (6-5) are tied with Indianapolis and Oakland just outside the AFC’s final wild card spot — their next two opponents with both on the road.
Bills 20, Broncos 3: Josh Allen threw two touchdowns passing and Shaq Lawson had two of Buffalo’s four sacks in a home win over Denver (3-8) that has the Bills (8-3) off to their best start in 23 years.
John Brown made a diving 34-yard touchdown catch, and Cole Beasley scored on an 18-yard reception. Allen finished 15 of 25 for 185 yards and threw his first interception in 172 attempts.
Frank Gore had 65 yards rushing to up his total to 15,289 and move ahead of boyhood idol Barry Sanders into third on the NFL career list. The 15-year veteran also increased his total to 19,154 yards from scrimmage to pass Marshall Faulk for fourth on the list.
Bucs 35, Falcons 22: Massive defensive lineman Vita Vea turned receiver to haul in his first career touchdown, one of three scoring throws by Jameis Winston as Tampa Bay escaped last place in the NFC South with a road rout of Atlanta.
Winston shook off two more interceptions to post his sixth straight 300-yard passing game, leading the Buccaneers (4-7) to just their second victory in the last seven games.
Atlanta (3-8) had pulled even with Tampa Bay at the bottom of the division standings with a modest two-game winning streak. But the Falcons couldn’t keep the momentum going, dropping to 1-4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bears 19, Giants 14: Khalil Mack set up a touchdown with a strip-sack, Allen Robinson had a season-high 131 yards receiving and Chicago (5-6) beat visiting New York (2-9).
Mack broke through in the third quarter for just his second sack in seven games. Held without a tackle at Los Angeles, the three-time All-Pro nailed Jones deep in New York territory, and Chicago’s Nick Williams recovered at the 3. That led to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to make it 19-7.
New York cut the lead to 5 with 4:10 left in the game when Golden Tate hauled in a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-18. The Bears then went three-and-out before Pat O’Donnell pinned the Giants at the 6 with a 61-yard punt, and Chicago hung on from there.
Browns 41, Dolphins 24: Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team and Cleveland won its third straight, beating visiting Miami.
Landry couldn’t wait to get back at the Dolphins (2-9), who had him for four seasons before they decided not to give him a long-term contract extension and traded him to Cleveland in 2018. He got his revenge, finishing with 10 catches for 148 yards.
Baker Mayfield had 327 yards passing and hit a TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr., and Joe Schobert had two interceptions as the Browns (5-6) continued their climb back into the AFC playoff hunt.
Steelers 16, Bengals 10: Devlin “Duck” Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking Pittsburgh to a road victory that kept Cincinnati the only winless team in the NFL.
Hodges connected with James Washington on the game-turning play in the third quarter, leaving Pittsburgh (6-5) with a quarterback decision as it moves forward without Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers’ defense has steadied them through the transition, and it had a major impact in Pittsburgh’s 10th straight win over the hapless Bengals (0-11), who set franchise records for worst start and longest losing streak.
