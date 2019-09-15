DENVER — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Chicago Bears a wild 16-14 win over the Broncos and their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose 2-point call 31 seconds earlier had given Denver the lead.
The Broncos (0-2) thought time had expired when Mitchell Trubisky stepped up and threw a 25-yard pass to Allen Robinson on fourth-and-15 from his 40-yard line. Robinson was tackled at the Denver 35 by Chris Harris Jr.
The clock showed all zeroes and both teams milled around on the field not knowing whether to celebrate a win or lament a loss. Then referee Adrian Hill announced there was 1 second remaining and Chicago was using its last timeout.
Pineiro’s winner sent the Bears (1-1) streaming back onto the field in celebration of a victory that seemed so unlikely after they’d surrendered the lead moments earlier.
In a whipsaw of emotion, cornerback Kyle Fuller (Virginia Tech), whose goal line interception with 5 minutes left seemingly sealed Chicago’s win, surrendered a 7-yard tiptoe TD to Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders barely got both feet toes down in the right corner of the end zone.
The Broncos lined up for 2, but a delay pushed them back 5 yards. Fangio sent Brandon McManus out instead for the extra point and the tie. But McManus was wide right and the Bears went wild.
But there was a flag on Chicago. Buster Skrine was offside and the Broncos moved up to the 1. Out came their offense again, and with an empty backfield, Joe Flacco backpedaled and hit Sanders at the goal line in front of Fuller to give Denver a 14-13 lead.
For the second straight game, the Broncos failed to get a sack, but linebacker Bradley Chubb came close, hitting Trubisky just as he got off a throw to tight end Trey Burton for 10 yards. A roughing call on Chubb tacked on 15 yards and the Bears were suddenly in business at the Broncos’ 45-yard line.
Three incompletions were followed by a 12-men-in-the-huddle infraction, however, and the Bears were facing fourth-and-15 from their 40 with 9 seconds left.
Trubisky found Robinson over the middle in the nick of time. Harris’ tackle came one second too early for the Broncos.
Lions 13, Chargers 10: Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03 left, allowing Detroit to beat visiting Los Angeles.
Detroit (1-0-1) overcame Stafford’s two interceptions, Slay giving up a lot of receptions and Matt Prater missing an extra point attempt and a field goal try.
The Chargers (1-1) were in a position to attempt a 45-yard field goal to tie the game, but Philip Rivers tried to force a pass to Keenan Allen and Slay picked it off.
Stafford was 22 of 30 for 245 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
Chiefs 28, Raiders 10: Patrick Mahomes bounced back from the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season by throwing four touchdown passes in a nearly perfect second period that led Kansas City to a road victory over Oakland.
The Raiders (1-1) held Mahomes in check for the opening 15 minutes before he carved up an overmatched defense with big play after big play in the second quarter for the Chiefs (2-0).
Mahomes finished 30 for 44 for 443 yards. Mahomes’ 278 yards passing in the second quarter were the most for a player in any quarter since Drew Brees had 294 in the fourth period against Atlanta on Nov. 9, 2008.
Derek Carr became the Raiders’ all-time passing leader on a 16-yard pass to Darren Waller in the second quarter, breaking the mark of 19,078 set by Hall of Famer Ken Stabler. Carr finished the day 23 for 38 for 198 yards with one TD and two interceptions. He has 19,196 yards in his career.
Colts 19, Titans 17: Jacoby Brissett became the latest Indianapolis quarterback to top Tennessee, throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left to lead the Colts to a victory in the Titans’ home opener.
Brissett had come up empty for Indianapolis against Tennessee (1-1), losing both games he started against the Titans in 2017. After Andrew Luck retired with an 11-0 record against the Titans, Brissett picked up right where Luck left off. He passed for 146 yards and three TDs.
The Colts (1-1) also sacked Marcus Mariota four times on a day when Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s oldest player and career scoring leader, missed two extra point tries.
Texans 13, Jaguars 12: Justin Reid stopped Leonard Fournette on a 2-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds left, and Houston held on to edge visiting Jacksonville (1-1).
Houston led by 7 in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on fourth-and-10, and he capped it with a 4-yard TD pass to D.J. Chark.
Instead of trying to tie it with an extra point, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone opted to go for the potential win by having Fournette attempt to run it in for the 2-point conversion. But the big running back was stopped by Reid. The play was upheld by video review, giving the Texans (1-1) the victory.
Ravens 23, Cardinals 17: Lamar Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 120 yards and helped Baltimore (2-0) beat visiting Arizona (0-1-1).
After achieving a perfect passer rating and throwing five TD passes in a season-opening 59-10 rout of Miami, Jackson wasn’t quite as sharp through the air but far more effective with his legs. He ran 16 times (including two kneel-downs at the end), twisting past defenders for key gains — especially when the Cardinals were dropping back on passing situations.
The 2018 Heisman winner, Arizona rookie QB Kyler Murray, went 25 for 40 for 349 yards.
49ers 41, Bengals 17: Jimmy Garoppolo tied his career high with three touchdown passes, and San Francisco cruised to a road victory over Cincinnati.
The 49ers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012. They’ve opened the season with back-to-back road wins for the first time since 1989, when Joe Montana’s crew was coming off its second Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
The Niners piled up 573 total yards, their highest total in seven years. They’ve topped 30 points in each of their first two games for the first time since 1998. The 41 points were the most allowed by the Bengals in a home opener.
Garoppolo finished 17 of 25 for 297 yards with one interception.
Patriots 43, Dolphins 0: Antonio Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in his debut for New England, and the visiting Patriots (2-0) scored twice on interception returns in a two-minute fourth-quarter span to beat Miami (0-2).
Brown also made an 18-yard catch on his first play for the Patriots, who signed him Monday. He finished with 56 yards on four receptions, all in the first half.
New England’s defense outscored Miami with interception returns for touchdowns of 54 yards by Stephon Gilmore and 69 yards by Jamie Collins Sr. The Patriots totaled seven sacks and four interceptions.
Bills 28, Giants 14: Josh Allen ran for a touchdown, threw for another, and the Bills earned a road win over New York.
Buffalo has its first 2-0 start since 2014 and only the third in 11 mostly fruitless years.
Devin Singletary scored on a 14-yard run and Frank Gore iced the game with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone with 5:53 to play.
