ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott made up for the gaffe that wasn’t on the coin toss. The star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys had some help from backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott.
Prescott threw two touchdown passes after his confusing exchange with referee Walt Anderson made many think the Cowboys forced themselves to kick off to start both halves, and Elliott ran for two scores in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The Cowboys (7-7) ended their second three-game losing streak of the season, and the defending NFC East champions stayed even with Philadelphia atop the division with a showdown looming next week.
The defending NFC champion Rams (8-6), who already needed help to get into the playoffs, didn’t help themselves with another poor showing a week after their most impressive game of the season in a win over Seattle. After rushing for a franchise playoff-record 273 yards in a 30-22 NFC semifinal win over the Cowboys last January, the Rams were held to just 22.
Packers 21, Bears 13: Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another and Green Bay defeated visiting Chicago (7-7) in the 200th edition of he NFL’s oldest rivalry.
With the win, the Packers (11-3) swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener. The Packers also secured a playoff berth.
Green Bay leads the series 99-95-6. The Bears saw their three-game win streak end.
Seahawks 30, Panthers 24: Russell Wilson (Collegiate) threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores, and visiting Seattle defeated Carolina and clinched a playoff berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
It was the 100th regular-season win for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards, with 19-yard touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for a perfect 153.8 QB rating.
Vikings 39, Chargers 10: Dan Bailey kicked four field goals and Ifeadi Odenigbo scored Minnesota’s second defensive touchdown in three games as the Vikings defeated Los Angeles in Carson, Calif.
Los Angeles led 10-9 midway through the second quarter before Minnesota scored 30 unanswered points. The Chargers (5-9), who have dropped four of their last five, committed seven turnovers, their most since having seven against the Giants in 1986. The seven turnovers resulted in 20 Minnesota points.
Patriots 34, Bengals 13: Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to move within one of the NFL career record, Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two interceptions 64 yards for a score, and New Englands clinched a playoff berth with a road victory over Cincinnati (1-13).
A week that started with intrigue — a Patriots crew videotaping the Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland — concluded with more New England history. The Patriots (11-3) have made the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons, extending their NFL record.
Brady had touchdown passes of 23 and 7 yards that left him with 538 for his career, one shy of Peyton Manning’s record.
Jaguars 20, Raiders 16: Gardner Minshew threw two TD passes to Chris Conley in the final 5:15 and Jacksonville spoiled the final scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum by beating the Raiders.
The Raiders (7-7) broke out to a 16-3 lead and appeared comfortably ahead before falling apart in the closing minutes to put a damper on an already somber day in Oakland.
The Jaguars (5-9) drove 79 yards to pull to 16-13 on Minshew’s 6-yard TD pass to Conley.
Cardinals 38, Browns 24: Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a score and Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak by beating visiting Cleveland.
Kyler Murray completed 19 of 25 passes and also ran for 58 yards. Drake, acquired midseason in a trade with the Dolphins, ran for a season-high 137 yards and scored a touchdown in every quarter. He’s the first Cardinals player to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since 1993.
Bucs 38, Lions 17: Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games, leading Tampa Bay (7-7) to a road win over Detroit (3-10-1). Winston threw three touchdowns in the first half — four overall — and a career-high 458 yards passing one week after throwing for 456 yards.
Chiefs 23, Broncos 3: Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were on the receiving end of many of his biggest throws, and AFC West champion Kansas City romped past Denver (5-9) at snowy Arrowhead Stadium.
Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, helping the Chiefs (10-4) beat the Broncos for the ninth straight time.
Giants 36, Dolphins 20: Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning threw two touchdowns in what might have been his final home start for the Giants and New York snapped a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak with a home victory over Miami.
Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and scored two walk-in touchdowns and New York’s much-maligned defense added a safety as the Giants (3-11) handed the Dolphins (3-11) their second loss in as many weeks at MetLife Stadium.
