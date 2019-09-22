PHILADELPHIA — Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and the Detroit Lions held on for a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Eagles had a chance after Malcolm Jenkins blocked Matt Prater’s 46-yard field goal try with 1:53 left. Rasul Douglas returned it to the Lions’ 22, but an illegal block on Jenkins pushed it back to midfield.
On fourth-and-5, Darren Sproles caught a pass for a first down but got called for Philadelphia’s third offensive pass interference. Wentz’s deep pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete with 41 seconds left.
The Lions (2-0-1) remained undefeated, and the Eagles (1-2) have lost two in a row.
Jones had six catches for 116 yards, including a 12-yard TD reception that extended Detroit’s lead to 27-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Packers 27, Broncos 16: Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores, and Green Bay beat visiting Denver (0-3).
Preston Smith matched a career high with three sacks as Green Bay got to Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers to lead the Packers (3-0) to the win despite being dominated in time of possession 35:34-24:26.
Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard strike on the opening drive and finished 17 of 29. Jones’ touchdown runs both came from 1 yard out.
Flacco was 20 of 29 for 213 yards with an interception.
Colts 27, Falcons 24: Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes in the first half , and Marlon Mack scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to lead Indianapolis to a home win over Atlanta.
Indianapolis (2-1) has won two straight overall and seven in a row at home.
The Falcons (1-2) rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit to get within 3 on Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 4:11 to play. But the Falcons opted to kick deep and never got the ball back.
Brissett closed it out with an 11-yard pass to Jack Doyle on third-and-4. He finished 28 of 37 with 310 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Texans 27, Chargers 20: Deshaun Watson threw for 351 yards and hit Jordan Akins with two of his three touchdown passes, and J.J. Watt had two of the Texans’ five sacks of Philip Rivers in their road victory over Los Angeles.
Akins made the first two TD catches of his career and fellow tight end Darren Fells also caught a TD pass for the Texans (2-1), who rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit with 20 consecutive points on the way to their franchise’s second-ever win over the Chargers (1-2).
Keenan Allen caught 13 passes for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns from Rivers, who passed for 318 yards.
49ers 24, Steelers 20: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining and San Francisco overcame five turnovers to beat visiting Pittsburgh (0-3) for its first 3-0 start in 21 years.
The Niners gave the ball away four times in the first half and then lost a fumble again in the fourth quarter, but still managed to pull out the victory and spoil Mason Rudolph’s first start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger.
Patriots 30, Jets 14: Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Patriots didn’t allow a defensive touchdown for the third straight week as New England dominated in a home win over New York.
Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead each added a rushing touchdown for the Patriots (3-0), who won their seventh straight over the Jets and earned their ninth consecutive regular-season win at home over their AFC East rivals.
Brady was 28 of 42 for 306 yards and headed to the sideline with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter and New England leading 30-7.
Vikings 34, Raiders 14: NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, and Minnesota rolled by Oakland in Minneapolis.
The defense had plenty to do with the victory, too. An interception by Harrison Smith of an overthrow by Oakland’s David Carr set up the second of two touchdowns by Adam Thielen to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Cook had 16 carries for 110 yards and a score in three quarters.
Giants 32, Bucs 31: Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining as visiting New York rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Tampa Bay.
Jameis Winston threw for 380 yards and put the Bucs (1-2) in position to pull out a win, but rookie Matt Gay’s 34-yard field goal try sailed wide right as time expired.
Jones scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and put the Giants ahead with another 7-yarder on fourth-and-goal.
Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6: Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and Dallas (3-0) subdued visiting Miami (0-3).
Josh Rosen was 18 of 29 for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception in his first start for Miami, which went with him over Ryan Fitzpatrick after getting outscored 102-10.
Prescott ran 8 yards to cap the second straight TD drive to open the second half, pulling him within one of Roger Staubach’s career club record of 20 rushing touchdowns in just his fourth season. Prescott was 19 of 32 for 246 yards with an interception.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott had his second straight 100-yard game for Dallas.
Panthers 38 Cardinals 20: Kyle Allen threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in place of the injured Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey ran for a 76-yard touchdown, and visiting Carolina beat Arizona.
Allen, 23, was outstanding in his second career start. He completed 19 of 26 passes, including two touchdowns to Greg Olsen and one each to Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore.
McCaffrey had 24 carries for 153 yards, including the 76-yard score, which came in the third quarter.
Bills 21, Bengals 17: Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining in rallying Buffalo to a home-opening victory over the winless Cincinnati (0-3).
Tight end Dawson Knox set up the score by bowling over two Bengals for a 49-yard gain. And cornerback Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Andy Dalton’s tipped pass on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 28 with 12 seconds remaining.
Buffalo improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011.
