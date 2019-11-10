PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ defense spoiled Aaron Donald’s homecoming and derailed the Los Angeles Rams’ momentum in the process.
The Steelers (5-4) forced four turnovers — including a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — in a 17-12 victory on Sunday that pushed their winning streak to four games and dealt the Rams’ chances of chasing down Seattle and San Francisco in the NFC West a serious blow.
Donald, a Pittsburgh native, sacked the Steelers’ Mason Rudolph for a safety in his first appearance in his hometown since the Rams took him in the first round of the 2014 draft.
Linebacker Dante Fowler scored Los Angeles’ lone touchdown on a 25-yard fumble return on the second snap of the game. But the Rams’ offense did little against a Steelers defense that has become the team’s identity after losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending right elbow injury in Week 2.
Jared Goff completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards, none of them to leading receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams (5-4) converted just 1 of 14 third downs and came up empty on a pair of last-gasp drives in the final two minutes. Goff’s fourth-down heave to the end zone intended for Josh Reynolds fell incomplete with 1:25 to go. Los Angeles got the ball back with 59 seconds to play, but Goff’s pass to Robert Woods was tipped.
Fitzpatrick ran underneath it for the game-sealing interception and seventh takeaway since the Steelers acquired him from Miami in September for a 2020 first-round pick.
Packers 24, Panthers 16: Preston Smith and Green Bay’s defense stopped Christian McCaffrey at the goal line as time expired and the Packers defeated Carolina (5-4) on a snowy Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Jones scored three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season to lead Green Bay (8-2), which improved to 5-2 all-time against the Panthers at home.
The Panthers got the ball back with 2:25 left on their 11-yard line, trailing by 8. Quarterback Kyle Allen drove Carolina downfield, including completing a 12-yard pass to D.J. Moore on fourth-and-10 with 56 seconds left. The Panthers also benefited from an offside penalty with 13 seconds remaining to convert another fourth down. After Allen threw an incompletion to McCaffrey, the Packers stopped him just short of the end zone as time expired. A brief replay review upheld the call.
Aaron Rodgers was held out of the end zone, but the two-time MVP completed 17 of 29 passes for 233 yards, including 118 yards to Devante Adams.
Dolphins 16, Colts 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard run in the first half and the Miami defense made a late stop to preserve a road victory over Indianapolis.
The Dolphins (2-7) have won two straight after a miserable start and earned their first win at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2013.
Indianapolis (5-4) has lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since October 2018. With starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett out because of an injured left knee, the Colts’ offense sputtered. Indy gained just 300 total yards and Brian Hoyer was picked off three times, with Miami scoring 13 points off those turnovers.
Browns 19, Bills 16: Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 left as Cleveland (3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak — and took some pressure off first-year coach Freddie Kitchens — with a home win over Buffalo.
Cleveland survived more problems in the red zone, but sealed the much-needed win when Buffalo kicker Stephen Hauschka’s 53-yard field goal attempt was short with 22 seconds left. Earlier, Hauschka missed a 34-yarder.
Quarterback Josh Allen had two touchdown runs for the Bills (6-3), who were off to their best start since 1993.
Browns running back Kareem Hunt made his debut for Cleveland and picked up 74 combined yards. The 24-year-old was eligible after completing an eight-game NFL suspension for two violent acts, including shoving and kicking a woman while he played for Kansas City.
Bears 20, Lions 13: Mitchell Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes, and Chicago withstood a late charge by Detroit with Jeff Driskel filling in for injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, beating the visiting Lions to snap a four-game losing streak.
Detroit ruled out Stafford, 31, hours before kickoff because of hip and back injuries, ending his streak of 136 starts. It was the first time he missed a regular-season game since 2010.
Chicago (4-5) got its struggling offense going late in the first half, scored two touchdowns early in the third quarter and hung on to win for the first time since beating Minnesota in Week 4. Detroit (3-5-1) lost for the fifth time in six games.
Driskel threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golloday with 5:53 remaining to cut it to 20-13. He led Detroit from its 10 to the Chicago 25 on the game’s final drive. But with the ball on 25, he overthrew Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone as time expired on a play that would not have counted because of an illegal forward pass penalty.
Bucs 30, Cardinals 27: Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay (3-6) rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a home victory over Arizona (3-6-1).
Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive Winston put together after the Bucs (3-6) ended Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record streak of 211 pass attempts without an interception.
Ravens 49, Bengals 13: Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in a strong passing performance and added a 47-yard scoring run, Marcus Peters got his third pick-6 of the season — this one off rookie Ryan Finley — and visiting Baltimore (7-2) won its fifth in a row, routing Cincinnati (0-9).
Jackson finished 15 of 17 — a club-record completion percentage — for 223 yards and a perfect passer rating of 158.3, his second of the season.
Jets 34, Giants 27: Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker, and the Jets (2-7) rallied and then held on to beat the Giants (2-8) for Big Apple bragging rights.
Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder and ran for another score, and Jamal Adams scored on a 25-yard fumble return on a strip-sack as the Jets bounced back from a 28-16 loss last week at previously winless Miami.
