KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown, former Virginia star Juan Thornhill returned an interception 46 yards for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the bumbling Oakland Raiders 40-9 on Sunday to seize control of the AFC West.
LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had TD runs for the Chiefs (8-4), who took a two-game lead over the Raiders by finishing a season sweep. That means Kansas City can clinch a fourth straight division title with a win over New England and an Oakland loss to Tennessee next weekend.
Oakland (6-6) didn’t play like a team fighting for a piece of the division lead.
Derek Carr dropped to 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium with another miserable outing, throwing for 222 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Raiders failed to score twice in the red zone, were penalized 12 times for 99 yards, and seemingly quit when Kansas City put together a 9½-minute drive almost entirely on the ground that soaked up most of the fourth quarter.
When the Raiders finally scored a touchdown in the last minute, the Chiefs blocked the extra point and returned it for 2 points — one more insult to Oakland in a game full of them.
It was the Raiders’ seventh straight loss in Kansas City, and the continuation of a major late-season spiral. The blowout came on the heels of a 34-3 loss to the Jets last weekend.
Titans 31, Colts 17: Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:02 left to play, helping Tennessee turn the tables at Indianapolis.
The Titans (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, winning for only the third time in the past 17 meetings. It also allowed Tennessee to leapfrog the Colts in the AFC South.
Adam Vinatieri missed three field goals for Indy (6-6), with two being blocked including the decisive kick that Dane Cruikshank got his hand on. Vinatieri has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goal attempts and six extra point tries.
But Vinatieri’s misses weren’t the Colts’ only problem. Jacoby Brissett was picked off twice with the first resulting in a 31-yard field goal that tied the score at 17 late in the third quarter and the second resulting in Ryan Tannehill’s 40-yard TD pass to Kalif Raymond with 3:02 left that sealed the victory.
Steelers 20, Browns 13: No fighting. No helmet swinging. Barely any trash talking.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns kept things civil in their highly anticipated rematch, which ended the way they always seem to end at Heinz Field: the Steelers walking off in triumph, leaving the Browns (5-7) to ponder how another one got away.
Devlin “Duck” Hodges threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second career start. Rookie Benny Snell ran for 63 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and the Steelers exacted revenge for their whipping at the hands of the Browns two weeks ago.
Pittsburgh (7-5) boosted its postseason chances by rallying from 10 points down thanks in large part to Hodges, a rookie undrafted free agent who happens to be a champion duck caller in his down time. He was aided by the emergence of wide receiver James Washington, who caught four passes for 111 yards and a juggling 30-yard score late in the first half.
Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Browns.
Broncos 23, Chargers 20: Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a long interference call, capped a furious final 14 seconds and gave the Broncos a home victory over Los Angeles (4-8).
Rookie quarterback Drew Lock’s debut win for Denver (4-8) came a month after Brandon Allen beat Cleveland. It made the Broncos the first team in league history to have two quarterbacks start and win their NFL debuts in the same season.
The winner by McManus, who stormed off the field just before halftime when coach Vic Fangio changed his mind about letting him attempt a record 65-yard field goal, was set up by a 38-yard pass-interference call on Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
Bucs 28, Jaguars 11: Quarterback Nick Foles, coach Doug Marrone and Jacksonville reached a new low in their first home game in more than a month.
Foles ended his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into touchdowns, costly mistakes that propelled the Buccaneers to a victory over the Jaguars.
It was Jacksonville’s fourth consecutive loss by at least 17 points.
Marrone benched Foles at halftime, switching back to rookie sensation Gardner Minshew.
Minshew rallied the Jags and had a chance to make it a 7-point game in the fourth quarter. But his hot pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands and into Sean Murphy-Bunting’s arms for Jacksonville’s fourth turnover of the day.
Rams 34, Cardinals 7: Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Woods had 172 yards receiving and Los Angeles (7-5) cruised to a road win over Arizona (3-8-1).
Woods finished with a game-high 13 catches, Tyler Higbee caught seven balls for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Kupp had six catches for 65 yards and another score. Goff completed 32 of 43 passes and Todd Gurley II ran for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Los Angeles finished with 549 total yards while Arizona had just 198, much of which came in the fourth quarter after the outcome was clear.
Bengals 22, Jets 6: Andy Dalton returned from his three-week exile and got a long-awaited win for the coach who benched him, throwing a touchdown pass during a home victory over New York (4-8) that ended the longest losing streak in Cincinnati history.
The Bengals (1-11) had lost 13 in a row since the end of last season, with newcomer Zac Taylor waiting until December to get his first head coaching win. Taylor benched Dalton after the eighth loss, deciding to see whether Ryan Finley fit into the team’s long-term plans.
With the rookie struggling and the season careening toward 0-16, Taylor reversed course and went back to Dalton, who finished 22 of 37 for 243 yards with no interceptions.
Packers 31, Giants 13: Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in the snow and visiting Green Bay whipped New York.
The Packers (9-3) sent the Giants (2-10) to their eighth straight loss, their worst skid since 2004.
Rodgers finished 21 of 33 for 243 yards with no interceptions.
The Packers also intercepted Giants rookie Daniel Jones three times.
