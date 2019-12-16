The Arizona Coyotes are looking to end their lengthy playoff drought by adding a player desperate to get back to the postseason himself.
Arizona acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.
Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speers in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. The third-rounder becomes a second-rounder if the Coyotes win a playoff round or Hall re-signs and elevates to a first if both those things happen. The first-round pick is top-three protected.
Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season.
During nine-plus seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and Devils, Hall has 132 goals and 196 assists in 381 regular-season games. He has played in just five playoff games in that time.
New Jersey was looking to re-sign Hall to a long-term contract but has struggled this season. Despite trading for P.K. Subban, signing Wayne Simmonds and selecting Jack Hughes first overall, the Devils are last in the Metropolitan Division.
Kings put forward Kovalchuk on waivers
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk left the Los Angeles Kings and was placed on waivers after a disappointing 81-game stint with the last-place club.
The Kings made the move “for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club,” they said.
Kovalchuk, 36, hasn’t played for Los Angeles since Nov. 9. Kovalchuk went on waivers one day after he received a $2.65 million bonus, which leaves his remaining salary for the season at the league-minimum $700,000.
Kovalchuk’s decision to leave the Kings should speed up the process of severing ties between the Russian star and the struggling team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.