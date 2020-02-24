The Ottawa Senators were sellers at the NHL trade deadline for the second straight year.
Forward Chris Kreider isn’t going anywhere after signing a seven-year, $45 million contract to stay with the New York Rangers, and Patrick Marleau finds himself back in the Eastern Conference after being dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.
While teams have traditionally waited until the afternoon to start dealing, the Senators kicked off an unusually busy deadline day morning by sending Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche and Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the New York Islanders.
Kreider, meantime, stayed with the Rangers, who have won 10 of 13 following the All-Star break. The surge has pushed New York into the thick of a tightly contested Metropolitan Division race.
With 24 goals in 60 games, Kreider has topped 20 goals for the seventh consecutive season.
The Penguins joined their Metropolitan Division rivals in adding talent, acquiring Marleau for a conditional third-round draft pick in a trade with the San Jose Sharks.
Marleau, 40, has 10 goals and 20 points upon returning to San Jose this year, after spending the previous two seasons in Toronto.
Marleau leaves an injury-depleted and aging Sharks team in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for just the second time in 15 years. He joins a Penguins team that is second in the Metropolitan, 2 points behind Washington.
The Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins for Marleau that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year.
The Penguins also acquired forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues from the Buffalo Sabres for Dominik Kahun.
Sheary returns to Pittsburgh, where he previously won the Stanley Cup twice with the Penguins. Sheary was traded from Pittsburgh to Buffalo in June 2017 for a conditional draft pick.
He struggled to find his consistency in Buffalo, where he had 23 goals and 53 points in 133 games, including nine goals and 19 points this season.
Rodrigues is leaving Buffalo after requesting a trade two months ago over his lack of playing time.
Hurricanes: Carolina was another Metropolitan team to jump into the mix by acquiring center Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers. Trocheck has 10 goals and 36 points in 55 games this year, two seasons after scoring a career-best 31 goals.
In return, the Panthers acquired forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark from the Hurricanes, as well as a pair of prospects in center Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Chase Priskie.
Meanwhile, Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce and goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek are all dealing with “longer term” injuries suffered in a weekend win at Toronto, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.
Brind’Amour said it was unclear exactly how much time the players will miss. Reimer left with a lower-body injury, while Brind’Amour said Mrazek is dealing with a concussion and Pesce has a shoulder injury.
The injuries to Reimer and Mrazek forced the Hurricanes to turn to 42-year-old emergency goaltender David Ayres in the 6-3 win.
Devils: New Jersey also continued selling off talent by trading forward Wayne Simmonds to the Sabres, who have won five of six to move into the fringes of the Atlantic Division race.
The Sabres gave up a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick to add grit and upgrade its secondary-line scoring.
Avalanche: Namestnikov, who opened this season with the New York Rangers, has 13 goals and 25 points, and joins an injury-depleted Avalanche team that is second in the Central Division. He’s a versatile forward who can fill several roles and leads the league with four short-handed goals this season.
Islanders: Pageau has scored a career-best 24 goals and has 60 points, and has the potential of providing the the Islanders some much-needed offensive punch. The Islanders hold the East’s first wild card spot, and in the midst of six Metropolitan Division teams separated by 8 points.
Both players were in the final years of their contracts, and eligible to become unrestricted free agents this summer.
Senators: Ottawa is all but out of playoff contention, and selling off assets a year after it traded Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel.
Ottawa acquired a conditional first-round draft pick from the Islanders for Pageau. They would also add a 2022 third-round pick if New York wins the Stanley Cup this year. The Senators acquired a 2021 fourth-round pick from Colorado.
Blackhawks: Chicago made a couple of major moves, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to the Golden Knights and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames.
The Hawks will receive goaltender Malcolm Subban — the 26-year-old younger brother of former Norris Trophy-winning Devils defenseman P.K. Subban — defenseman prospect Slava Demin, 19, and a second-round draft pick from the Golden Knights in return for Lehner, according to reports.
Flyers: Philadelphia improved its depth at forward, adding center/winger Derek Grant and center/winger Nate Thompson in separate deals.
Anaheim sent the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Grant to the Flyers for a fourth-round draft pick and minor league forward Kyle Criscuolo.
The Flyers also sent a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for the 6-1, 207-pound Thompson, a hard-nosed player who had been centering former Flyers Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins on the Canadiens’ fourth line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.