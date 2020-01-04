LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in its Big 12 opener Saturday.
Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds for West Virginia, though almost all his production came during a big first half. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas won despite shooting 3 of 17 from beyond the arc — mostly because West Virginia wasn’t any better. The Big 12’s best defensive team couldn’t solve the Jayhawks’ own defense in the second half, when the Mountaineers shot 28 percent from the field and missed all of their 3-point attempts.
Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62: Rayshaun Hammonds had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards added 13 points as visiting Georgia ended Memphis’ 10-game winning streak.
It was the first time the Bulldogs had defeated a top 10 team since 2011 and their first road win over a top 10 team since 2004. Two of Georgia’s three losses this season were to ranked opponents, Michigan State and Dayton.
Hammonds went 7 of 18 from the field for Georgia and Edwards was 4 of 17. But the Bulldogs got help from Donnell Gresham Jr. (12 points) and Sahvir Wheeler (10 points, seven assists).
Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Marquette 71, No. 10 Villanova 60: Markus Howard scored 29 points and Marquette started the New Year with a Big East home upset of Villanova.
Howard, who entered the day as the nation’s top scorer at more than 25 points a game, added eight rebounds before fouling out to lead the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1).
Cole Swider and Justin Moore each had 14 points for Villanova (10-2, 1-1), which had won its last six games.
The difference came at the foul line — Marquette made 26 of 30, Villanova 3 of 5. The Golden Eagles also had seven blocks — four by Theo John.
No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64: Payton Pritchard scored 19 points and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 to help Oregon outlast Utah in a Pac-12 game in Salt Lake City.
Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah’s late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1).
Both Gach scored a career-high 24 points and Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Utes (10-4, 1-1).
No. 8 Auburn 80, Mississippi State 68: J’Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to lead Auburn to a road win over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Auburn (13-0, 1-0) remained undefeated, one of two teams along with San Diego State as the nation’s only unbeaten teams.
Isaac Okoro added 16 points for the Tigers while Samir Doughty had 13.
Reggie Perry collected his 16th career double-double for Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and Robert Woodard also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Abdul Ado finished with a career-high nine blocked shots and 11 rebounds for Mississippi State.
No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57: Senior guard Kamar Baldwin overcame an ankle injury and a rugged start to score 20 points in the final 20 minutes, leading Butler (14-1, 2-0) to a Big East victory over Creighton (12-3, 1-1) in Indianapolis.
No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59: Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and the Terps (12-2, 2-1) throttled the visiting Hoosiers (11-3, 1-2) in a Big Ten game.
No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59: Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and Kentucky beat visiting Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.
Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good.
Missouri (8-5, 0-1) cut a 16-point deficit to 56-46 with 6:03 remaining. The Wildcats answered with a 6-0 spurt to help close it out.
No. 21 Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86: Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead Penn State to its fifth straight win, a Big Ten victory over Iowa in Philadelphia.
Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2), but he missed three crucial free throws down the stretch that helped the Nittany Lions win in front of a raucous home crowd. Garza, who scored 44 points last month at Michigan, scored 12 straight points in one stretch in the first half but missed two foul shots with 3:21 left in the game and Iowa clinging to a 2-point lead.
Stevens and Myreon Jones each scored 16 points for the Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1).
No. 22 Texas Tech 85, Oklahoma State 50: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 18 points while making four 3-pointers and Texas Tech pulled away for a home win over Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders (10-3, 1-0 Big 12) went ahead to stay with 11 points in a row late in the first half. After Lindy Waters III made a jumper for Oklahoma State (9-4, 0-1) right after halftime, Texas Tech scored 15 in a row, with Ramsey hitting two 3s before his run-ending two free throws made it 51-32 with 15½ minutes left.
TJ Holyfield added 17 points for the Red Raiders.
No. 24 Wichita State 74, Mississippi 54: Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points to help Wichita State beat visiting Mississippi.
Stevenson had 19 points in the first half, giving the Shockers (13-1) a 39-24 halftime lead.
Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler each scored 12 points for Ole Miss (9-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.