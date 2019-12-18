CHARLOTTESVILLE — On some nights, all Virginia has left from its national championship team seems like all it has. Wednesday was one of those nights.
Senior forward Mamadi Diakite and sophomore guard Kihei Clark, the team’s two returning starters, carried the Cavaliers, scoring 25 of the team’s first 40 points and helping No. 9 UVA fend off Stony Brook 56-44.
“I thought those guys did a good job,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “I thought when we needed some big plays, Mamadi and Kihei came up with them.”
Junior forward Jay Huff added 12 points and seven rebounds, but most of his production came in the game’s final seven minutes. He scored 10 points in the second half for Virginia (9-1).
But before the break, the two most experienced members of the defending champions shouldered the load, scoring 19 of Virginia’s 28 points.
Clark finished with 14 points, scoring 11 in the first half, while Diakite added 13, 8 before halftime.
“We kind of just take the shots when they come,” Clark said. “Whoever’s open, just take an open shot. We’ll take the best shot we can get.”
Stony Brook committed six turnovers in the first eight minutes, falling behind 14-5, then used a 7-0 spurt to cut UVA’s lead to 14-9 with 9:04 to play before halftime.
The Seawolves (7-6) cut their miscues in the second half, committing just two turnovers in the first nine minutes, trimming Virginia’s lead to 37-33.
“For unknown reasons that I couldn’t put my finger on, believe me I’m up at night trying to figure it out, we had 20 turnovers against Hofstra, we had 20 turnovers against Providence and then tonight at halftime we had 11,” Stony Brook coach Geno Ford said. “And they’re not exactly known for their diamond press. You’ve got to be strong with the ball and make simple plays and throw it to the open guy.”
Stony Brook hung around, in part thanks to long scoring droughts for UVA and the rim protection of junior forward Mouhamadou Gueye, who blocked six shots.
“He was a factor,” Bennett said. “Could get in the lane, make a play and he either was blocking them, some of our big guys in the post or our drives that would have been nice to have. He is lively and long. Not that we’re scoring a ton, but I think he took away some of our in the paint plays.”
Senior wing Braxton Key, who missed the last three Virginia games following left wrist surgery, checked in just six minutes into the contest, wearing a cast.
Key got his first shot midway through the half, driving the left side of the lane and drawing a foul. He missed both free throws. Then, 48 seconds later, Key missed an open 3-pointer.
He finished playing seven minutes, recording a foul and a rebound as he continues to get comfortable playing in the cast heading into Sunday’s home game against South Carolina.
But in the end, it was the play of Diakite and Clark — the duo who teamed up on Virginia’s memorable buzzer-beater against Purdue in the Elite Eight last season — that led the way.
“They’re hard guys to guard,” Ford said. “Obviously, I didn’t feel like anything we were trying to do worked against those two, to be honest.”
FG FT Reb
SB M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Gueye 33 4-6 0-0 1-5 0 1 9
Olaniyi 35 4-14 2-4 3-7 2 0 11
Otchere 17 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 4 0
Foreman 34 3-10 0-0 1-3 1 1 8
Garcia 31 3-5 2-2 2-2 0 3 8
Latimer 21 2-4 1-2 0-3 0 0 6
P Philippe 14 1-5 0-0 1-3 1 0 2
McKenzie 9 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Ochefu 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Christie 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
S.-Moore 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-45 5-8 8-29 5 9 44
Percentages: FG .378, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Foreman 2-8, Gueye 1-2, Latimer 1-2, Olaniyi 1-6, Garcia 0-1, Pierre Philippe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 14 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Gueye 6, Olaniyi). Turnovers: 14 (Olaniyi 6, Garcia 4, Foreman 2, Gueye, Otchere). Steals: 8 (Foreman 2, Garcia 2, Gueye 2, Olaniyi, Pierre Philippe).
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Diakite 37 4-9 5-6 1-6 1 0 13
Caffaro 14 0-2 0-0 3-3 0 0 0
Clark 39 5-10 2-2 0-5 6 1 14
Morsell 20 1-7 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Stattmann 34 3-9 0-0 0-4 2 2 7
Wldtnsae 26 3-4 0-0 0-0 1 3 8
Huff 23 5-10 2-2 3-7 0 1 12
Key 7 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-52 9-12 8-26 11 8 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Woldetensae 2-3, Clark 2-4, Stattmann 1-4, Huff 0-1, Key 0-1, Morsell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Diakite 2, Huff, Woldetensae). Turnovers: 10 (Clark 6, Huff 2, Caffaro, Stattmann). Steals: 4 (Morsell 2, Huff, Stattmann).
Stony Brook 21 23 — 44
Virginia 28 28 — 56
A—13,665 (14,593).
