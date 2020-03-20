A rising chorus by athletes, the public and even President Donald Trump to delay or cancel the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has paralyzed Japan’s politicians and organizers, whose conflicting messages are sowing even more confusion over the fate of the games.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made clear his desire to hold the competition in its “complete form,” without reducing its scale or banning spectators, even as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down economies across the globe. Yet just a day before, his deputy called the games “cursed” and the chief of the local organizing committee disclosed that no plans have been made to ensure the safety of competing athletes.
“Japan’s leaders are trying to avoid a situation where they will be held accountable,” said Kuniyoshi Shirai, a professor of crisis management studies at the Graduate School of Information & Communication. “What they want to do is to be able to say that they followed correct procedures.”
The final decision rests with the International Olympic Committee, which said earlier this week that the games will go ahead as planned in an “unprecedented situation.” Since then, however, the specter of businesses going bankrupt, borders being closed and people’s lives being changed has only made it more difficult to hold an opening ceremony on July 24.
Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC, told the New York Times on Friday that cancellation wasn’t on the agenda and that it was too early to make a decision on postponing the games. “Of course, we are considering different scenarios,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.
The head of USA Swimming urged the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for a 12-month postponement of the games, signaling the first fissure between powerful American factions attempting to maneuver the U.S. team through the coronavirus crisis.
CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter Friday to his counterpart at the USOPC, Sarah Hirshland, calling for the delay.
Only hours earlier, the USOPC leaders essentially repeated the IOC line — that while athlete safety was a top priority, it was too soon to employ drastic measures.
A growing number of athletes want more decisive action from Olympic leaders: “The most infuriating part of this whole thing is it feels like the IOC is going to do what they want, regardless of what the athletes think,” U.S. Olympic silver-medal pole vaulter Sandi Morris tweeted late Thursday.
But there is also a contingent of less-vocal athletes who are not speaking up as loudly on social media and “for whom this feels like their opportunity, their only opportunity,” Hirshland said.
Many athletes’ training regimens have, in fact, disintegrated, as gyms, pools and communal workout spaces around the country have been closed. The USOPC has closed its Olympic training centers to all but the 180 or so who live at them — and many in those groups have chosen to leave campus.
Meanwhile, the Olympic flame on Friday completed its journey from Greece to Japan.
