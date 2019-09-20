The New England Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown after he played just one game for them. A lawsuit accusing Brown of rape wasn’t enough for them to cut the receiver, but Thursday’s news that he sent threatening texts to another accuser apparently was.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick left a press conference after just seven questions earlier Friday, irritated that every question was about Brown.
“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the Patriots said.
Brown signed with the Patriots before the lawsuit accusing of him rape was filed. He played against the Dolphins in Week 2, catching four passes, one for a touchdown.
Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated reported an artist’s account of Brown sexually harassing her. On Wednesday night, Brown texted the artist photos of her children and said he’d “look into her background history” — clear attempts at intimidation.
The NFL is investigating both sets of accusations against Brown, which he has denied, but the Patriots may have been his last chance in the league.
The Patriots are the third team to have tired of Brown’s conduct in the past seven months after the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady both declined to comment on Brown, one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.
Earlier this week, Nike cut ties with the receiver, saying in an email, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.”
The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.
