FILE — In this March 15, 2019, file photo, Russell Knox, of Scotland, is shown during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Players, caddies and key staff around them will be tested once a week for the new coronavirus, and everyone at the golf course will have their temperatures taken every day when the PGA Tour returns next month and tries to show it can resume its season with minimal risks. And the tournament won’t shut down if someone tests positive. Such a player would have to withdraw immediately and self-isolate for at least 10 days provided there are no subsequent symptoms and he gets two negative test results 24 hours part. “That was the No. 1 concern,” said Knox, who serves on the Player Advisory Council. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)