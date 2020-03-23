A longtime International Olympic Committee member gave differing statements Monday on the potential for postponement of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
Dick Pound of Canada, an influential and outspoken figure with the IOC for decades, told the CBC he believes the Games will be moved to a later date.
“We’re all reading the tea leaves and so on, but the Japanese themselves are talking about postponing,” he was quoted as saying. “A lot of national Olympic committees and countries are calling for a postponement.”
That comment seemed to fall short of another interview Pound gave with USA Today, in which he stated that “postponement has been decided.”
The games were scheduled to begin on July 24, but the IOC has faced global concerns about proceeding amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In a lengthy statement Sunday, IOC president Thomas Bach said his committee would “step up” discussions with Tokyo 2020 organizers, Japanese government officials and public health experts in hopes of reaching a decision within four weeks.
Cancellation is not on the table, Bach said, but the statement signaled a willingness to consider changing the date.
“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games,” Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes. “The IOC wants to be part of the solution.”
Asked for a response to Pound’s comments, an IOC spokesman said: “It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC [executive board] which was announced yesterday.”
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a postponement would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way.
The U.S. Olympic Committee as well as the U.S. governing bodies in gymnastics, track and field and swimming are part of the growing postponement chorus.
The German Olympic Sport Federation wants the games put off until next year.
The president of the Norwegian Olympic Committee is recommending that athletes from the country are not sent to Tokyo if the games take place as scheduled. Berit Kjøll said “it will not be possible to carry out a Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in July as planned.”
The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it will not be sending athletes to the Olympics unless the games are postponed by a year. Australia said it was advising its athletes to prepare for an Olympics in 2021.
Russia, however, has backed the IOC’s approach of taking time to consider postponing the games and condemned the body’s critics.
The ROC said “we view as unacceptable any attempts to bring pressure on the organizations in charge responsible of staging the games and to force them to take rash decisions.”
Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh said he has contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for athletes’ well-being if the games go ahead as scheduled.
Van der Burgh, who retired from competitive swimming in 2018, posted a series of messages on social media describing how he had been ill with the virus for two weeks.
“Although the most severe symptoms [extreme fever] have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake,” van der Burgh wrote on his official Twitter account. “Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”
Van der Burgh wrote that athletes are “exposing themselves to unnecessary risk” by continuing to train in preparation for the Olympics because there is “no clarification” on whether the games will go ahead as planned.
Van der Burgh, 31, won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the 100-meter breaststroke. He also won six world championship golds, both long and short course. He holds the short course world records in the 50-meter and 100-meter breaststroke.
