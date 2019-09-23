The Los Angeles Rams receive plenty of accolades for their offense, but the defense has stood out the past two games.
One week after holding New Orleans without a touchdown, the Rams put up an impressive goal line stand late in the fourth quarter of their 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
The Rams were backed up to their 4 and facing first-and-goal before forcing Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw three incompletions and an interception.
“It was really just a great job by them. I just thought to be able to re-gather themselves,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Four straight downs and fighting through it, especially with Baker’s ability to be able to extend plays, and some of the athletes that they do have. It was just incredible. It showed great mental toughness, and for them to be able to close it out was outstanding.”
The Rams are ranked third in the league in total defense and fourth against the pass after three games.
Safety Eric Weddle isn’t ready to proclaim his unit as the best in the league, but it is making a strong case.
“No plays up the field, that’s what we pride ourselves on. Communicate, put yourself in the right position to take away those dangerous threats, and make them work for every inch,” he said.
Linebacker Clay Matthews has a sack in each of his first three games with the Rams. It is the second time in his 11-year career that Matthews has started the season with a sack in three straight games.
Defensive end Aaron Donald had only one sack, but he continues to create havoc on offensive lines. He consistently beat double teams by the Browns and pressured Mayfield.
Safety John Johnson III made the game-ending interception against Mayfield with 27 seconds left.
Mayfield was in position to pull off the type of comeback that made him a legend at Oklahoma, but the second-year quarterback couldn’t deliver.
“Disappointed more than anything because when you play a team like that, it is all the little things it comes down to,” said Mayfield, who finished 18 of 36 for 195 yards. “That is why it was fourth-and-goal right there at the end. It is all the little details to build up to the end, and if you do not take care of them, it will come back to haunt you.”
The Browns (1-2) got their final chance after safety Juston Burris, who was only claimed on waivers Friday amid a slew of injuries to Cleveland’s defensive backs, intercepted Jared Goff with 2:46 to go.
Mayfield completed a 27-yard pass to Jarvis Landry on third-and-15, and after a 3-yard run, a roughing call on Donald gave the Browns first down at the 4.
But Mayfield couldn’t connect with Landry in the end zone, the second attempt being tipped away from Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam. On third down, Mayfield looked for tight end Demetrius Harris, when he probably should have thrown the ball to Landry, who had beaten his man on a slant.
“I am going to have recurring nightmares over the throw to Demetrius up top,” Mayfield said. “I will be able to look at the film and know I have Jarvis underneath. Just execute. I think that is what it comes down to. Execution down there. Doing your job. We need all 11 guys doing that, and it starts with me.”
