ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay’s six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.
Boston slugger J.D. Martinez drove in a run to become the ninth player in franchise history to have at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs in multiple seasons. The list also includes David Ortiz, Jim Rice, Carl Yastrzemski and Ted Williams.
Jhoulys Chacín held the Rays hitless until one out in the fourth. After Austin Meadows and Travis d’Arnaud hit consecutive singles, Choi connected for a three-run drive.
Lowe had a solo shot that ended Chacin’s night and Adames’ two-run homer off Bobby Poyner (0-1) put the Rays ahead 6-4.
Tampa Bay went up 7-4 on Avisail Garcia’s sixth-inning RBI double. He was thrown trying for a triple on a great on-the-fly throw from the right-field corner by Mookie Betts.
Colin Poche, the ninth Tampa Bay pitcher, struck out pinch-hitters Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts with two on in the ninth for his second save. Austin Pruitt (3-0) worked one inning.
Chacin allowed four runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Marlins 8, Mets 4: Steven Matz allowed two homers to Jorge Alfaro, including a grand slam, and New York lost to visiting Miami to dim its fading postseason hopes.
Amed Rosario cut into Miami’s big lead with his own slam, but the Mets fell five games behind idle Milwaukee for the final NL playoff spot with six games left. They also trail Washington by 5½ games for the top wild card after the Nationals beat Philadelphia 7-2.
Miami piled on when a replay decision led to two runs, and the Mets — despite a stunning surge after the All-Star break — moved to the brink of elimination. New York (81-75) would be locked out of the postseason with a loss Tuesday and wins by Washington and Milwaukee.
Pete Alonso singled in the third to set a Mets record with 335 total bases, passing David Wright’s 334 in 2008.
