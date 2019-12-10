ASHBURN — The Washington Redskins said Tuesday they are shutting down injured running back Derrius Guice for the rest of the season.
Washington put Guice on season-ending injured reserve with a left knee injury. The second-year back injured the knee in the Redskins’ most recent loss Sunday at Green Bay.
At 3-10 and eliminated from playoff contention, the Redskins had no reason to risk rushing Guice back from his latest injury. This is the same knee Guice tore the ACL in during a preseason game in August 2018.
Guice also missed time earlier this season with a right knee injury.
“This guy’s upbeat, he’s positive, he’s got more energy than the entire building, so it ain’t going to hamper him or stifle him or hold him back by any means,” interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday. “I love the guy. I love his energy and what he brings to the table every day, how he comes into the meeting room, how he goes to the practice field. He’s just a bundle of energy and he gives us a catalyst that most teams don’t have. I’m proud to have him on our team and I’m proud to coach him.”
Guice was diagnosed with an MCL sprain after undergoing an MRI on Monday.
Guice had been performing well in his return in the lead-up to Sunday’s injury, including his most productive game as a pro two weeks ago in a win over the Carolina Panthers, during which he recorded 129 yards on 10 carries and the first two rushing touchdowns of his career.
The Redskins are likely to replace Guice with a combination of Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood as complements to starter Adrian Peterson.
Guice wrote on Twitter that he was thankful the injury wasn’t worse, and that he initially worried he had broken his leg and ankle.
Guice, a second-round draft pick in 2018, required multiple procedures to fix the torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in August 2018, after the knee became infected. The 5-foot-11 225-pounder worked his way back to be ready for this season, and then-coach Jay Gruden declared in the preseason that the Redskins’ offense would run through Guice. But in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Guice tore the meniscus in his right knee, and was placed on injured reserve following surgery.
He returned in Week 11, had begun to put together some strong performances and was off to a good start against the Packers. He rushed for 42 yards on five carries and went down at the end of a 23-yard run.
The Redskins promoted running back Josh Ferguson from the practice squad to fill Guice’s spot on the roster. They also activated Danny Johnson off the physically-unable-to-perform list to replace fellow cornerback Simeon Thomas, who was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The league said Thomas’ suspension extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.
Thomas became a surprise contributor in the Redskins’ secondary this season. He has played in 12 games and moved up the depth chart after the coaching staff decided to bench veteran cornerback Josh Norman.
The 26-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 out of Louisiana. It’s unclear what the Redskins will do to fill his roster spot.
