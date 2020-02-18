Are you a prepper? Do you have a go-bag or a survival kit? How about a garage, or even an underground bunker, filled with enough food, batteries and medical supplies to last a few days or a few months on your own?
As Americans read of the spreading coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, last December and watch leaked videos showing struggling Chinese citizens being forcibly taken away by hazmat-wearing authoritarians, many are wondering just how prepared they are were their hometown or state to be placed on quarantine.
The virus has millions of everyday Americans doing internet searches on survival prepping. Newspapers and media outlets from the Boston Herald to NPR.com are publishing features and articles on preparedness. What most of us once regarded as the forte of a far-right, conspiracy-theory type of individual has now gone mainstream.
In actuality, people have been making survival preparations since humans first figured out that there’s not a lot of food around in the winter. Long before there were electricity, freezers and preservatives, people spent their summer months curing meats, drying vegetables, making candles and socking away seeds. There’s a breed of today’s survivalists who are descended from those early settlers and farmers. They don’t take for granted that glorious invention of modern man we call electricity. Unlike the rest of us, they aren’t reliant upon an energy grid that provides us with everything from clean water to heat to lights.
It was during the Cold War that the modern-day, end-of-the-world prepper emerged. Back then, about 2.5 million Americans (1.5% of the population) had their own nuclear fallout shelters. The rest of the folks back then had a more pragmatic approach to a nuclear war — sit down, put your head between your knees and kiss it all goodbye.
But ever the optimists, by the 1980s, Americans had wearied of that fatalist attitude. And both Russians and Americans realized there was no nuclear war scenario that had a happy ending. Besides, there were other threats to worry about. Following the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, TV specials began to besiege us with dire warnings of natural disasters, such as erupting supervolcanoes in Yellowstone National Park, asteroid impacts, mega-earthquakes and tsunamis that could happen at any time.
And then, just as we were getting complacent with those ideas, we were told that civilization could collapse because of something called an electromagnetic pulse (EMP). Just one burst of an EMP would knock out electrical systems for months. William R. Forstchen’s 2009 best selling book, “One Second After,” convinced Americans that in the event of one of these attacks, we would be doomed to a Mad Max lifestyle.
When Barack Obama was elected president, the prepper movement gained millions of followers who overnight became distrustful of a progressive takeover of the government. Many worried that they’d have to go into hiding to keep their guns and protect their families. In 2016, former National Rifle Association Field Editor Bryce M. Towsley published a book called “Prepper Guns,” warning people that Obama had set the nation on a course for civil war. In the book, Towsley writes: “Police are now the enemy and, in many places, can’t or won’t continue to do their jobs. The military has been decimated and he has fired most of the top military leadership.” Grim stuff.
That same year, however, prepping stopped being just a lifestyle of the far-right. Hundreds of thousands of liberals began plotting survival strategies in the wee hours of Nov. 9, 2016, once it became obvious to horrified Democrats that Donald Trump had won the Oval Office. Dozens of websites and social media sites sprang up dedicated to helping progressive survivalists. The Facebook page “The Liberal Prepper” is open to all “who are center and left of center politically.” One of the main tenets of the site is to insist upon respect and treating everyone with kindness and courtesy.
While I’m not sure how that attitude will work in a “Mad Max” environment, the arrival of liberals and Hollywood elitists to the prepper scene has brought about some happy improvements to what promised to be a very Spartan existence. One company, Preppi, says it wants to make “emergency preparedness less daunting and maybe even a little fun.” It’s Prepster Luxe 3 Day Emergency Bag, for example, includes chocolates, a hip flask and playing cards.
So, should we all have our own survival kits and keep a handy bug-out bag of supplies under our desks? Doesn’t every Virginian with any sense of planning already have a hurricane kit? If you have followed state or federal guidelines for emergency supplies and your family has a good emergency meeting plan, you should be fine. Let’s just hope we never need any of it.
