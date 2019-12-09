LOS ANGELES — Rashaad Penny suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Seattle’s opening drive in a 28-12 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday.
Long after their valuable running back went to the locker room, a bunch of Seahawks streaks ended in the defeat. Seattle’s five-game winning streak went down, as did the Seahawks’ streak of scoring an offensive touchdown in 43 games since their 2017 season opener. Their franchise-best six-game road winning streak to open the season also ended.
And while the Seahawks were disappointed by their biggest dud of the season, they also realize their goals are all reachable even after this embarrassment, which prevented them from clinching a playoff spot.
“Everything is still out in front of us,” said quarterback Russell Wilson, who failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season. “There’s a lot of season left. It’s not a setback for us. It’s just the beginning, and we feel like there’s a lot more we can do, a lot of areas that we can get better.”
Wilson, a former Collegiate standout, and his offense spent long stretches of the game going backward or jogging in place. The superstar quarterback was under constant pressure, absorbing five sacks and 11 hits while throwing for 245 yards with one interception.
The Seahawks’ game plan likely was altered when Penny was hurt on a catch-and-run and couldn’t resume his tandem with Chris Carson.
“That was devastating,” said Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who had four catches for 43 yards. “I”m sure it hurt us, especially just trying to move forward in the game, being able to have plays for him.”
The Seahawks have plenty of playmakers who could have stepped up in Penny’s absence, but nobody did enough. Carson rushed for 76 yards, but Seattle was down by double digits from early in the second quarter onward, forcing the offense out of its rhythm and into increasing desperation — which played into the hands of the Rams’ pass rush.
“I think we have to come out with better energy,” said safety Quandre Diggs, who scored Seattle’s only touchdown on a 55-yard interception return in the third quarter.
If the Seahawks finish the regular season 3-0, starting with a win at Carolina next Sunday, the Seahawks would still win the NFC West by virtue of a season sweep of the 49ers.
San Francisco (11-2) leads the NFC West again after beating New Orleans, but the Seahawks and Niners meet in Seattle on Dec. 29 in the regular-season finale. Seattle probably would have had to win that game to win the division, no matter what happened in L.A.
While the offense works on its protection for Wilson and readjusts its running game, Seattle’s defense must figure out how to prevent future quarterbacks from getting as comfortable in the pocket as Jared Goff did. With plenty of time to throw, Goff picked apart the Seattle secondary for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
“Without question, early in the game, they were controlling the tempo,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We weren’t surprised, but we didn’t handle it as well as we would have liked.”
Wilson’s MVP candidacy took a hit with the defeat. Through the first half of the season, Wilson was a front-runner along with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. But Wilson’s last four games have been more pedestrian and less MVP caliber. He’s completing 63% of his passes, thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions and had an 82.7 passer rating during those four games.
Aside from Penny, the Seahawks are concerned about rookie linebacker Cody Barton, who played through knee and ankle injuries against the Rams while starting in place of Mychal Kendricks. Barton was set to have an MRI. The status of Kendricks (hamstring) likely won’t be known until the end of the week.
Meanwhile, the Rams (8-5) still trail Minnesota (9-4) by a game for the second wild card spot and its third straight playoff berth, but its chances improved with this NFC West win.
Robert Woods had seven catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown of the season, and tight end Tyler Higbee had seven catches for a career-high 116 yards.
