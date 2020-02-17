NCAA
ACC backs one-time transfers for all athletes
The Atlantic Coast Conference said it supports one-time transfers without sitting out for all sports, making it the second power conference to back the idea along with the Big Ten.
CBS Sports reported last month that the Big Ten had proposed legislation in October that would allow undergraduates in any sport to transfer without sitting out to satisfy the typical requirement that they spend a year in residence at their new school. The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors implemented a moratorium Nov. 1 on transfer-related proposals for the 2019-20 legislative cycle while additional data was gathered for review, meaning any proposals likely couldn’t be adopted until 2021.
Division I athletes can currently can use a one-time transfer to play immediately except in Bowl Subdivision football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s hockey. Graduates are allowed to transfer and play immediately, while the NCAA also can grant a waiver allowing immediate eligibility for competition in some cases.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn’s top-five streak in women’s poll ends
UConn’s record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women’s poll is finished.
The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That stretch dated to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut’s run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.
The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies’ run by routing UConn last Monday night. The Huskies’ three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon.
Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas hold top three spots
Baylor and Kansas just keep winning, setting up a showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament.
The two teams were separated again by Gonzaga in the latest college poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.
San Diego State (26-0) remained the nation’s last unbeaten team and was No. 4 in the latest poll, while Dayton (23-2) climbed one spot to fifth.
Notre Dame rallies past UNC
Nate Laszewski swished a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over visiting North Carolina in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Prentiss Hubb scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and dealt eight assists for the Fighting Irish (16-10, 7-8), who trailed 64-49 with 8:37 remaining.
Freshman Cole Anthony scored 23 points and dished six assists for the Tar Heels (10-16, 3-12), but air-balled a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left and his team leading 76-74.
- UConn forward
Akok Akok
- suffered a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon during the Huskies’ win over Memphis on Sunday, the school said Monday. Akok will miss the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-9 freshman leads the American Athletic Conference with 66 blocked shots.
SOCCER
American striker Weah tears right hamstring
American striker Tim Weah faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for Lille after a six-month absence, the French club said Monday.
Weah, 19, came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Marseille on Sunday for his first appearance since sustaining another hamstring injury in August, but had an immediate setback.
D.C.’s Arriola suffers ACL injury
D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola has an injury to his right ACL that he says “will take months to recover from.”
The 25-year-old midfielder was hurt during Saturday night’s preseason exhibition against Orlando.
Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter.
ELSEWHERE
Meesseman stays with Mystics
WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is staying in Washington. The Mystics re-signed the forward on Monday.
She averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.2 assists last season while shooting 55% from the field. She raised her game in the playoffs, averaging 19.3 points to help Washington win its first title.
Awards honor Biles, Messi, Hamilton
Gymnastics star Simone Biles was named the Laureus sportswoman of the year for the third time, while Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton shared the men’s award.
Biles won five gold medals, including a record fifth all-around title, at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart.
The men’s award was shared for the first time. Messi became the first soccer player to get the award after helping lead Barcelona to the Spanish league title, while Hamilton won his sixth Formula 1 crown.
- The Buffalo Sabres suspended defenseman
Zach Bogosian
- for failing to report to the minors. The team announced the suspension two days after the 12-year NHL veteran cleared waivers and was assigned to Buffalo’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, N.Y.
- New Cleveland Browns general manager
Andrew Berry
- cleared $13 million in salary-cap space by releasing veteran cornerback
T.J. Carrie
- and three others players. Along with Carrie, Cleveland terminated the contracts of tight end
Demetrius Harris
- , guard
Eric Kush
- and linebacker
Adarius Taylor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.