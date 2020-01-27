COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC fines Irish, reprimands Brey
The Atlantic Coast Conference fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State.
The league Monday said Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.”
“I will take my medicine like a man and accept the responsibility on that,” Brey said. “And I’ll try and be a good guy the rest of the season, but I can’t guarantee anything.”
Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name as he left the news conference in Tallahassee.
Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 poll
- that had no major changes at the top, a rare bit of stability in an unpredictable season. The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s poll, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. The only change in the top 10 came with Villanova moving up a spot to No. 8 to swap positions with No. 9 Duke.
- Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women’s poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span. The Ducks jumped UConn to move behind South Carolina and Baylor in the top 25. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one. UConn, which beat Tennessee and East Carolina last week, was fourth and Louisville fifth.
- Michigan point guard
Zavier Simpson
- was suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska. Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game.
NHL
Vrana, Capitals edge Canadiens
Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist as the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals beat the host Montreal Canadiens 4-2 for their fourth straight win. Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU hires Pelini to run defense
Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season.
Pelini replaces Dave Aranda, who left the Tigers to take over as Baylor’s head coach after LSU’s victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff final in New Orleans earlier this month.
Pelini has spent the past five years as head coach at Youngstown State, which he coached to the Football Championship Subdivision national title game in 2016. Pelini also spent seven years as Nebraska’s head coach after leaving LSU.
Rocky Long is returning to New Mexico as defensive coordinator after recently retiring from San Diego State, where he coached the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games. New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales
- praised Long, expressing excitement about the program’s winningest coach returning to his alma mater. Gonzales and Long also have a long history, as Gonzales played his senior season at New Mexico under Long and later served as defensive coordinator during Long’s tenure at San Diego State.
- Oklahoma hired
DeMarco Murray
- as its running backs coach, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average. Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. Murray was the running backs coach at Arizona last season.
- Grand Valley State suspended offensive coordinator
Morris Berger after he was quoted by the school newspaper as saying he would like to meet Adolf Hitler and no one could deny the Nazi “wasn’t a great leader.” The university in western Michigan is investigating Berger’s comments, according toWXMI
- -TV. His hiring was announced last week.
NFL
Zimmer’s son to lead Vikings’ defense
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators. Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota.
Andrew Berry
- is coming back to the Browns, this time as the boss. Berry, who left Cleveland’s front office last year to work in Philadelphia, agreed Monday to become the Browns’ new general manager and executive vice president. Berry will get a five-year deal.
ELSEWHERE
- The WTA is going to test out allowing coaching from the stands at non-Grand Slam tournaments for the rest of this season. The tour said that the change amounts to letting coaches offer the sort of hand signals and simple instructions that happen currently even though they have been against the rules — but rarely penalized. She said the new coaching policy will begin the week of Feb. 17.
- A world champion canoeist won a doping case after persuading a tribunal that her positive test was caused by bodily fluid contamination from her boyfriend. The International Canoe Federation ended its investigation into 11-time world champion
Laurence Vincent Lapointe, who tested positive for a steroid substance in July. She faced a four-year ban and could have missed her event’s Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Canadian canoe sprint racer and her lawyerdetailed t
- hat laboratory analysis of hair from her then-boyfriend showed he was likely responsible for a tiny presence of ligandrol in her doping sample.
