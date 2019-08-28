COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama loses starting MLB Moses
Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses has sustained a knee injury that requires surgery.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Moses was injured in Tuesday’s practice and is “out for an indefinite period of time.”
Moses, a finalist last season for the Butkus Award, was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL. Alabama opens the season Saturday against Duke in Atlanta.
- Nebraska suspended wide receiver
Andre Hunt
- and tight end
Katerian Legrone
- indefinitely for undisclosed reasons.
- The NCAA granted Georgia Tech defensive back
Myles Sims
- ’ appeal for immediate eligibility, making him available for the Yellow Jackets’ opener at Clemson on Thursday night. Sims transferred to Georgia Tech in May from Michigan. The Atlanta native will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
- Tennessee defensive lineman
Aubrey Solomon
- received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for the Volunteers immediately rather than sitting out the 2019 season.
NFL
Setback sidetracks return of McKinnon
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon had another setback in his return from a knee injury.
General manager John Lynch said that McKinnon’s return to practice from a torn ACL the previous day was “not encouraging.” Lynch said McKinnon’s recovery regressed for the third time this summer. McKinnon suffered the knee injury before the start of last season.
- The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker
Brennan Scarlett
- to a one-year, $3.75 million contract extension.
- The New England Patriots acquired offensive lineman
Jermaine Eluemunor
- from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
Kareem Hunt
- will have to spend his NFL suspension isolated from his team. The suspended Browns running back, who must serve an eight-game ban for off-the-field physical conflicts, will not be permitted inside the team’s facility starting Saturday at 4 p.m., league spokesman
Brian McCarthy
- said.
- The Jets and Colts agreed to a trade that sends Indianapolis cornerback
Nate Hairston
- to New York for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.
- The Buffalo Bills signed kicker
Stephen Hauschka
- to a two-year contract extension. Hauschka was entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed in free agency in 2017. The new deal extends his contract through the 2021.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VCU women set nonconference slate
The VCU women’s team has assembled a challenging nonconference slate for the 2019-20 season. The schedule features seven teams that finished in the top 150 of last season’s RPI rankings. That includes the Nov. 5 season opener at home against Appalachian State (130rd in RPI last year), a Nov. 12 game at Seton Hall (142), a Nov. 15 game at USF (115), a Nov. 24 game at Boston College (134), a Dec. 5 game at home against Cincinnati (77), a Dec. 15 home game against against Old Dominion (110) and a Dec. 18 game at Middle Tennessee (66).
Games against East Carolina (Nov. 20), Omaha (Nov. 29), Southern Mississippi (Nov. 30), William & Mary (Dec. 8), UC Riverside (Dec. 22) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 30) round out the nonconference schedule.
Isaiah Stokes
- transferred to Memphis to play for his old AAU coach
Penny Hardaway
- after spending the past two seasons at Florida. Hardaway coached Stokes in the Amateur Athletic Union before being hired by the Tigers in March 2018.
STATE GOLF
Roday, Woodson win VSGA title
First-round leaders Leon Roday of Henrico and Jim Woodson of Powhatan birdied the final hole at The Virginian Club in Bristol to win the VSGA Super Senior Four-Ball Championship. The birdie capped a 3-under-par 68 for a 132 total to edge Jeff Hudgins of the Country Club of Virginia and Van McCarter of Blue Ridge, who closed with 67 for a 133.
NHL
Sabres’ Hunwick expected to miss season
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Hunwick is expected to miss this season because of a neck condition that bothered the 12-year veteran for much of last season.
Hunwick was initially hurt last summer and the injury forced him to miss the first two months of the season.
- Goalie
Cam Ward
- signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and is retiring as a member of the team he helped lead to a Stanley Cup. Ward, 35, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2006 playoffs, capping his rookie season by hoisting the Cup, and led Carolina to the Eastern Conference final three years later. He retires after 14 seasons with a career record of 334-256-88.
Kendall Coyne Schofield
- and most of the world’s top female players are set to hit the ice in their push to establish a single, economically viable North American professional league. The newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association said it will hold a series of tournaments starting in Toronto on Sept. 20-22. Two more events are also scheduled for Hudson, New Hampshire, on Oct. 4-6 and Chicago on Oct. 18-20.
ELSEWHERE
Pity Martinez
- scored a goal and set up an own-goal by Minnesota with a nifty pass, leading short-handed Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory in the final of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night in Atlanta. Atlanta finished the game with 10 players after
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
- received a red card.
Angel Madrazo
- of Spain was strongest on the final climb to win the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Arcos de las Salinas, while Colombian
Miguel Angel Lopez
- used a late charge to take the overall lead. Lopez finished fourth in the stage, 47 seconds behind Madrazo.
