NBA
Spurs’ Aldridge out rest of season
Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder, a major blow to the Spurs’ postseason chances, assuming the season continues as planned.
The Spurs said Monday that Aldridge had the surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury he suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21.
San Antonio is one of the 22 teams will that report to the ESPN Wide Wide Of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla, starting next month, when the NBA plans to resume its season.
The Spurs have been to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, matching the longest streak in NBA history.
Aldridge turns 35 next month. He finished this season averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.
NHL
Hockey Diversity Alliance formed
Seven current or former black NHL players formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance on Monday.
Akim Aliu, whose story of racism in hockey in late 2019 brought the topic back to the forefront, and San Jose forward Evander Kane will head the group. The executive committee is made up of Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley, Buffalo forward Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia forward Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward.
After telling his story of longtime coach Bill Peters using racist language toward him in the minors, Aliu earlier this season consulted with the league office and owners on means of change.
The league announced the formation of several councils to address diversity and inclusion, which are expected to have their first meetings next month.
The Hockey Diversity Alliance will be independent of the NHL but hopes to work in tandem with the league to promote diversity.
The Arizona Coyotes made Xavier Gutierrez the first Latino team president and CEO in NHL history. Gutierrez’s hiring was announced by Alex Meruelo
- , who became the NHL’s first Latino controlling owner when he bought a majority stake in the Coyotes last year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nebraska star wideout
Spielman enters transfer portal
JD Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school said.
Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards.
Spielman, the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, would have been a senior in eligibility this fall. It was unclear if he’s on track to graduate this summer, which would make him eligible immediately at his next school.
ELSEWHERE
Graduate transfer Jalen Johnson has decided to play basketball at Wake Forest instead of East Tennessee State. Johnson announced the change in a social-media post Monday. The 6-foot-6 Johnson graduated in December from Tennessee and was set to join ETSU under Steve Forbes, who later left to take over
- the Demon Deacons program.
- The U.S. promoter of
Tyson Fury is hoping to stage a third heavyweight fight between the British boxer and Deontay Wilder by the end of the year, potentially in the Chinese enclave of Macau. Bob Arum told The Associated Press that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February. Only then would Fury turn his attention to an all-British fight with Anthony Joshua
- , the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, in early 2021.
