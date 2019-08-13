COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arbitrator rules for Ollie in dispute with UConn
The arbitrator in the dispute between UConn and Kevin Ollie ruled Tuesday that the former men’s coach is protected by a union contract when it comes to the standard the school must meet in proving his firing was justified.
The collective bargaining agreement between the school and the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie is a member, requires a showing of serious misconduct in order to fire an employee for “just cause” and also affords Ollie other union protections.
UConn had argued that Ollie’s personal contract superseded the union deal, allowing it to fire him in March, 2018 for a broader range of offenses.
Arbitrator Marcia Greenbaum, in a decision filed on July 31, found that neither Ollie nor the union waived his union protections when signing his latest contract. The arbitrator plans hearings to determine whether UConn fired Ollie for just cause, or if he is owed more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which was through June 30, 2021.
UNC’s Church makes 3-point trick shots
North Carolina’s Leah Church apparently doesn’t need to even see the basket to hit 3-pointers.
In a video posted Saturday on social media, the junior guard hit three consecutive long 3s while shooting over her head with her back to the basket. The viral clip has more than 1 million views while also being featured on NBC’s “Today” show.
Church gained national attention for online videos showing her making 120 3-pointers in five minutes in 2015 and 55 consecutive 3s in 2016.
TENNIS
Venus Williams fells defending champ Bertens
Venus Williams reached the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) upset of defending champion Kiki Bertens in Mason, Ohio.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion is the oldest woman in the draw at 39. She has made her deepest Cincinnati run since reaching the 2012 semifinals.
In another upset, 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber was knocked out by unseeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7), 6-2, and 15th-seeded Qiang Wang lost to Su-Wei Hsieh 6-3, 6-4.
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, the Cincinnati titlist in 2013, reached the second round after 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic retired because of an injured left foot while trailing 6-4, 1-0.
Hours before her match was scheduled to begin, Serena Williams withdrew, citing the same back injury that forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final on Sunday in Toronto.
On the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round with a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Grigor Dimitrov, and fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem withdrew because of illness.
Gauff, 15, receives U.S. Open wild card
Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild card entry for the U.S. Open’s main draw.
It will be Gauff’s second Grand Slam event. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.
Denis Kudla, a 26-year-old from Virginia who was the highest-ranked man to miss out on making the U.S. Open field via direct acceptance, was among the men’s wild card entries.
Meanwhile, Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 champion, withdrew from the Open because he is still recovering from surgery on his right knee.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Sooners RB Mike Gaddis dies at 50
Former University of Oklahoma star Mike Gaddis, the best running back from the state of Oklahoma former coach Barry Switzer said he ever signed, has died at 50. Switzer said that Mr. Gaddis’ father-in-law told him Mr. Gaddis died Monday at his home in Oklahoma City. A cause of death was not released.
As a sophomore in 1989, Mr. Gaddis rushed for 829 yards in six games before suffering a severe knee injury against Texas. Mr. Gaddis returned in 1991 to rush for more than 1,300 yards and was a sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, but never played in the NFL.
- Tennessee defensive back
Baylen Buchanan
- has a spinal condition that makes his status for this season uncertain. Buchanan started all 12 games for Tennessee last year but hasn’t been participating in preseason practice. Buchanan, the son of former All-Pro defensive back
Ray Buchanan
- , made 49 tackles as a junior last season.
LOCAL RUNNING
8K gets new title sponsor in Allianz Partners
Sports Backers announced a new multiyear partnership with Henrico-based Allianz Partners, making the insurance provider the new title sponsor of the Allianz Partners 8K. The 8K, now in its 30th year, is part of the VCU Health Richmond Marathon weekend on November 16, which also features the Markel Richmond Half Marathon.
The 8k title sponsorship continues the relationship between Sports Backers and Allianz Partners in which Allianz Partners has sponsored various other Sports Backers events, including the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K and Anthem Corporate Run.
ELSEWHERE
Sounders add Wilson to ownership group
The Seattle Sounders are adding Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate) and wife Ciara among other investors to the MLS club’s ownership group. Hollywood producer Joe Roth, who helped bring the Major League Soccer to Seattle, is leaving the franchise.
- Mercury center
Brittney Griner
- will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected. The league punished Griner for throwing punches, escalating the incident and pushing Wings forward
Kayla Thornton
- ’s face with an open hand.
