COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Auburn’s top rusher enters transfer portal
Auburn running back JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday that Whitlow is “looking for a fresh start somewhere else.”
Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing the past two seasons, totaling 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 763 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while missing the Arkansas game and seeing limited action against LSU following knee surgery.
Tony White
- will be the new defensive coordinator at Syracuse. Orange coach
Dino Babers
- declined to discuss the vacancy on his staff when asked during a signing day news conference on Wednesday, but Arizona State made the announcement on Tuesday night in a release naming
Marvin Lewis
- and
Antonio Pierce
- as co-defensive coordinators for 2020. The school said the two would “fill the role left by previous defensive coordinator Tony White, who assumed the same position at Syracuse University.” White confirmed on an Arizona radio show that he would take the Syracuse job. He said it was a “last-second decision” that would allow him to be closer to his mother, who lives in New York City. The position at Syracuse has been open since
Zach Arnett
- accepted it in January and then changed his mind and took the same position at Mississippi State.
- Howard University has hired
Larry Scott
- as its new head coach. Scott’s hiring came less than two months after
Ron Prince
- , a former Virginia assistant coach, stepped down after less than a season on the job. Prince resigned on Dec. 7, about a month after he was placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations about his conduct, including verbal abuse of players. Scott had been tight ends coach at Florida under
Dan Mullen
- the past two seasons.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Hall of Fame makes changes
NASCAR announced changes to the NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination and induction processes, including reducing the annual number of inductees from five to three and splitting potential nominees into two ballots — one for contemporary stars and one for the sport’s pioneers.
Starting with the Class of 2021, the existing nomination committee will provide 10 nominees for the modern-era ballot. A new honors committee — largely consisting of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners — will evaluate and provide five nominees for the pioneer ballot. The voting panel will meet in Charlotte, N.C., on May 20 to discuss and vote for the three-member Class of 2021 — two from the modern-era ballot and one from the pioneer ballot.
Competitors are eligible for the modern ballot if their careers started within the past 60 years. Nominees can stay on the modern ballot for up to 10 years. Those whose careers began more than 60 years ago or who have been on the modern ballot for 10 years will be eligible for the pioneer ballot.
- Team Penske will give Supercars champion
Scott McLaughlin
- a shot at IndyCar with a seat in the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. McLaughlin will also participate in next week’s preseason testing at Circuit of the Americas in Texas for Team Penske in the No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet. The two-time and defending champion of the Australian series last month tested for Penske at Sebring.
GOLF
Mickelson won’t accept Open invitation
Phil Mickelson is still not exempt for the U.S. Open and says he won’t accept a special invitation.
The U.S. Open is the one major keeping Mickelson from the career Grand Slam and no other major has given him more grief. His six runner-up finishes, most recently at Merion in 2013, is a U.S. Open record.
The U.S. Open occasionally awards a special exemption to the game’s best players when they are not eligible. Ernie Els has received such an exemption each of the last two years. Jack Nicklaus received eight of them.
Mickelson, who has won five majors, is certain to receive at least one if he needs it.
But he made it clear that he doesn’t want one. “I won’t accept it,” Mickelson said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won last year for his 44th career PGA Tour victory. “So I am either going to get in the field on my own or I’ll have to try to qualify.”
NFL
Steelers give GM Colbert one-year extension
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn’t ready to head off into retirement.
The team and Colbert agreed to a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2021 draft. Colbert was in the final months of a deal that was set to expire after the 2020 draft.
Colbert joined the team in 2000 as director of football operations and recently finished his 10th season as general manager. The Steelers have won two Super Bowls and appeared in three during his tenure. Pittsburgh went 8-8 in 2019.
- The Las Vegas Raiders hired
Rod Marinelli
- as their new defensive line coach. Marinelli is entering his 25th season as an NFL coach and has previously worked under coach
Jon Gruden
- in Tampa Bay. Marinelli spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. The Raiders also signed running back
Jalen Richard
- to a two-year contract extension. Richard was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month before signing this deal. Richard played all 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 323 yards and running 39 times for 145 yards.
ELSEWHERE
- American tennis player
Abigail Spears
- was handed a 22-month doping ban on Wednesday after a positive test from last year’s U.S. Open. Spears, 38, has won 21 women’s doubles titles during her career and won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2017. Her urine sample was found to have contained two prohibited substances, prasterone and testosterone, the International Tennis Federation said.
