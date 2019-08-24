INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
Australia ends U.S. men’s winning streak at 78
The World Cup is a week away, and the United States is no lock for gold.
Australia delivered that message to the world on Saturday in Melbourne.
For the first time in nearly 13 years, a U.S. roster of NBA players played an international game — and lost. Patty Mills scored 30 points, and Australia rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to stun the Americans 98-94 and snap a 78-game U.S. winning streak that started with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships.
It was the first loss for the U.S. in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 world championship semifinals against Greece. The Americans won the bronze there.
The U.S. team had been 30-0 all-time in Australia.
AUTO RACING
Bell captures Xfinity win at Road America
Christopher Bell pulled away from the field on a restart with two laps to go, then held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.
It was the sixth win of the season for Bell, who is expected to make the jump to the Cup Series next season.
Austin Cindric finished second at the 4.048-mile road course in central Wisconsin, followed by Tyler Reddick.
NFL
Pats TE Kendricks suspended for opener
New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Kendricks’ suspension leaves the Patriots further depleted at the position. Benjamin Watson will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers and four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski retired after last season.
- Carolina Panthers coach
Ron Rivera
- said he expects injured quarterback
Cam Newton
- to return to practice “pretty soon,” without giving a timetable. Rivera remains “cautiously optimistic” that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Newton sustained a left midfoot sprain in Carolina’s 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night.
- Authorities said the son of a former NFL lineman wanted on murder charges in Minnesota for the shooting of his parents has been arrested in Mexico. The Todd County sheriff’s office said 22-year-old
Dylan John Bennett
- , 22, was arrested at a hotel Saturday in Cancun. The bodies of 63-year-old
Barry Bennett
- and his wife,
Carol
- , were found Wednesday when a friend went to their home in Long Prairie, Minn., for a welfare check. Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Louisiana to face Curacao for LL World Series title
Ryder Planchard‘s pinch-hit single broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, and Louisiana beat Hawaii 9-5 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series title game in South Williamsport, Pa.
Louisiana earned its first championship game appearance, while denying Hawaii a chance to defend the title a team from Honolulu won last year. This Hawaii club is from Maui, while Louisiana — representing the Southwest region — is from River Ridge.
Reece Roussel broke the LLWS record for hits in the tournament with his 15th, a two-run single in the sixth.
Louisiana will take on Curacao on Sunday for the championship. This marks the first time two clubs from the elimination bracket have made the final since the field was expanded to 16 teams in 2001.
Pitcher Curley Martha hit a two-run homer to center in the fifth inning to help Curacao beat Japan 5-4.
Meanwhile, the LLWS will expand to 20 teams in 2021, four teams will be added to the Softball World Series, making that field 12.
HORSE RACING
Code of Honor wins Travers Stakes
Code of Honor won a stretch duel with Tacitus and Mucho Gusto, holding off Tacitus by three lengths in a stirring stretch run to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Trained by Shug McGaughey, who won his fourth Travers, and with jockey John Velazquez aboard, the chestnut son of Noble Mission covered the 1¼ miles in 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds.
TENNIS
Linette captures Bronx Open title
Magda Linette won her first WTA title, outlasting Camila Giorgi 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Bronx Open.
The 80th-ranked Poland native had to win three qualifying matches to reach the main draw of the first-year tournament. She then beat three top 10 seeds.
- Two-time Grand Slam finalist
Kevin Anderson
- pulled out of the U.S. Open with an injured right knee. The U.S. Tennis Association said Anderson would be replaced in the main draw by
Paolo Lorenzi
- of Italy, who lost in qualifying.
ELSEWHERE
- The Memphis Grizzlies waived
Dwight Howard
- ahead of the veteran center’s expected move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard still must clear waivers before he can sign with another team. The Associated Press and many media outlets reported Friday that Howard plans to sign with the Lakers.
Sergey Kovalev
- knocked out Anthony Yarde in Chelyabinsk, Russia, to retain the WBO light-heavyweight title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February.
- Colombia rider
Miguel Angel Lopez
- led Astana to a team time-trial victory as the Spanish Vuelta got under way in Torrevieja, Spain. Astana finished with a time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds over an 8.33-mile flat, urban circuit on the streets of Torrevieja in southeastern Spain. It ended two seconds in front of Deceuninck-Quick Step, and five ahead of Team Sunweb.
