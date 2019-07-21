SWIMMING
Australian stops Ledecky’s run in 400 freestyle
Katie Ledecky is usually there in the end, her endurance powering her to the wall well ahead of the competition.
Someone else got there first at the world championships on Sunday night in Gwangju, South Korea.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia chased down Ledecky over the last lap to win the 400-meter freestyle and deny the American star a record fourth straight title. It was Ledecky’s first defeat in the event at a major international meet since 2013.
China’s Sun Yang was able to do what Ledecky could not: win his record fourth consecutive title in the men’s 400 freestyle.
Titmus overcame a 0.62-second deficit going into the last lap and won by 1.21 seconds over Ledecky. The 18-year-old Aussie touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds.
Ledecky finished in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. American Leah Smith, a former Virginia star, took bronze in 4:01.29.
In the men’s 400 freestyle, Sun worked his way from fifth to first and then easily kept Mack Horton at bay over the last lap to surpass Aussie great Ian Thorpe‘s record of three straight wins. He touched first in 3:42.44. Horton took silver in 2:43.17, while Gabriele Detti of Italy earned bronze in 3:43.23.
In the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay, Nathan Adrian anchored the Americans to a victory seven months after announcing he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Their time of 3:09.06 was a championship record, lowering the mark of 3:09.21 set by the U.S. in 2009 during the high-tech suit era.
The women’s 4x100 free relay went to Australia in 3:30.21, also a championship record. The U.S. took silver and Canada earned bronze.
Adam Peaty of Britain became the first man to go under 57 seconds in the 100 breaststroke.
He won his semifinal heat in 56.88 seconds, bettering his previous world record of 57.10 set last August in Glasgow, Scotland.
CYCLING
Yates wins Stage 15; Alaphilippe keeps lead
Simon Yates of Britain posted a second stage win with a solo raid during the last Pyrenean trek of the Tour de France as Frenchman Thibaut Pinot gained more time on his rivals in the fight for the yellow jersey with a ferocious attack in the final climb in Foix, France.
Yates triumphed at the summit of the Prat d’Albis in Stage 15, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range.
Pinot crossed the finish line in second place, 33 seconds behind Yates, and moved to fourth overall.
Julian Alaphilippe was isolated without a single teammate to help him in the 7.45-mile final climb but managed to salvage his yellow jersey.
Defending champion Geraint Thomas remained second in the general classification.
NFL
Texans put Watt, Hopkins, Carter on PUP list
The Houston Texans placed star defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Also going on the PUP list was wide receiver DeAndre Carter.
Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, reportedly had knee surgery after last season. Hopkins hurt his right shoulder in the first half of Houston’s loss to Indianapolis in an AFC first-round playoff game.
TENNIS
Isner wins fourth Hall of Fame title
Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on the grass courts in Newport, R.I., beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Open. It was the 34-year-old American’s 15th ATP title overall.
Fiona Ferro
- beat her friend and French club teammate
Alize Cornet
- 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in the Ladies Open Lausanne (Switzerland) final to win her first WTA singles title. The 98th-ranked Ferro, 22, plays for the same club in Nice as No. 48 Cornet. The third-seeded Cornet was the defending champion.
Peter McNamara
- , an Australian player who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7, has died. He was 64. His death at his home in Germany from prostate cancer was confirmed by
David Law
- , a family friend and tennis commentator, on behalf of McNamara’s wife
Petra
- .
GOLF
Herman takes PGA Tour title by one
Jim Herman rode President Donald Trump’s putting advice to victory in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky.
Taking advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft’s two late bogeys, Herman finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory at Keene Trace. A shot ahead with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th in a closing 70.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round. It was Herman’s second PGA Tour title. Sepp Straka was third at 23 under after a 66.
ELSEWHERE
Elena Delle Donne
- scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting to help the Washington Mystics rout the visiting Atlanta Dream 93-65.
Aerial Powers
- added 17 points for the Mystics (11-6).
Elizabeth Williams
- (Virginia Beach) led the Dream (5-14) with 14 points.
Gonzalo Martinez
- had a goal and an assist in the closing minutes to help Atlanta United beat visiting D.C. United 2-0 in a Major League Soccer game.
Brad Guzan
- had three saves for his MLS-leading 10th shutout this season.
