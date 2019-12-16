AUTO RACING
Safety pioneer Bill Simpson dies at 79
Bill Simpson, a pioneer in auto racing safety credited with creating equipment that saved too many drivers to count from death or serious injury, died Monday from complications of a stroke suffered three days earlier. He was 79.
The Motorsports Hall of Fame, which inducted Mr. Simpson in 2003 for his long career in racing, announced his death.
Mr. Simpson suffered the stroke Friday; he also had a stroke earlier this year from which he recovered and returned to many IndyCar events, where he routinely socialized and shared stories with some of the the greatest racers of all time.
“Bill Simpson was a racer and innovator who made drivers and crew members safer,” three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart said. “The safety equipment that bears his name saved me plenty of times.”
That sentiment was echoed Monday throughout the racing industry as it mourned Mr. Simpson.
Simpson Performance Products developed helmets, gloves, seat belts and in 1967 introduced the heat-resistant fabric Nomex to racing with a firesuit Mr. Simpson brought to Indianapolis Motor Speedway that May. The speedway said Monday nearly every driver in the Indy 500 starting field used the suit when Mr. Simpson introduced it, and it is now standard equipment.
Mr. Simpson believe so strongly in the firesuit that he at least once set himself on fire while wearing one to demonstrate the suit’s effectiveness.
Mr. Simpson began as a drag racer, moved on to open-wheel racing and made 52 career IndyCar starts from 1968 until 1977 and finished 13th in the 1974 Indianapolis 500.
His focus turned to Simpson Performance Products, the company he founded, which focused on safety after he was injured in a 1958 drag racing crash.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas takes its turn in top spot
It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s poll, while North Carolina is out for the first time in nearly six years. The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for a season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams in a year with no dominant team.
Virginia remained No. 9.
The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.
North Carolina (6-4) had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.
UNC failed to crack 50 points in losses to both highly ranked Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford in Chapel Hill with freshman point guard Cole Anthony and fellow starter Leaky Black out with injuries.
Women’s rankings mostly unchanged
Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the The Associated Press women’s rankings, which remained mostly unchanged with most teams on break for exams.
Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll. The Cardinal played their first game since moving up to No. 1 a few weeks ago by routing Ohio State on Sunday.
Stanford received 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each got one vote.
Junior guard Natalia Leaks
- led Virginia State (8-5, 2-2 CIAA) to its second conference win of the season with a 64-50 victory over St. Augustine’s, picking up her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
Griffin, Drummond sidelined for Pistons
Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were out for the Detroit Pistons on Monday night against Washington.
Griffin did not return after halftime when the Pistons won at Houston on Saturday night. He has a sore left knee.
Drummond was out with left eye inflammation. He also missed the game against the Rockets.
BASEBALL
Rays, Japanese slugger complete deal
The Tampa Bay Rays and Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo finalized a two-year contract worth about $12 million. A left-handed-hitting outfielder, Tsutsugo batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs for Yokohoma.
The Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent catcher Luke Maile
- to a one-year deal. Maile is considered an above average defensive catcher, but the five-year veteran is a .198 hitter.
ELSEWHERE
Indiana athletics director Fred Glass
- said he will retire at the end of this academic school year. Glass, 60, spent the past decade rebuilding the basketball program’s reputation following an NCAA scandal, rebranding the football program and renovating athletic facilities.
Vladimir Tsyplyakov
- , a Belarusian hockey player who spent six seasons in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabres, has died. He was 50. The Belarus Hockey Federation said Mr. Tsyplaykov died Saturday, without giving any information on the circumstances of his death. Mr. Tsyplyakov, a left winger, was drafted by the Kings in the third round in 1995 and stayed in L.A. until midway through the 1999-2000 season, when he joined Buffalo. He scored 69 goals in 331 NHL games. He only got past the first round of the playoffs once, with Buffalo in 2001.
