BASEBALL
Baker wants MLB to protect Astros
Dusty Baker wants action from Major League Baseball: End the criticism of the Astros from across baseball over sign stealing, and take steps to ensure pitchers don’t throw at his players.
“It’s not good for the game, it’s not good for kids to see it, so I think both,” the new Houston manager said Saturday. “Stop the comments and also stop something before it happens.”
Baker spoke in response to a wave of harsh comments during spring training about the Astros’ use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodger first baseman Cody Bellinger said Friday the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them and adds that Jose Altuve did likewise with the MVP, denying the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.
Houston players, management and ownership spent the first day of camp apologizing for their actions and professing remorse. But many players and front offices around the league didn’t feel they went far enough.
Los Angeles pitcher Ross Stripling indicated he might intentionally throw at Houston batters.
Rare cross-bay trade completed
The first baseball trade in almost 30 years between two teams separated only by a bay and a bridge happened Saturday, when the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics completed a deal. In a move to add experience to their bullpen, the A’s got right-hander Burch Smith from the Giants for cash.
The last time Oakland and San Francisco made a trade was on Dec. 4, 1990, when the Athletics acquired outfielder Ernest Riles from the Giants for outfielder Darren Lewis and minor league pitcher Pedro Pena.
NHL
Sharks’ Karlsson out for rest of season
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg.
The team also learned forward Evander Kane will be suspended for three games for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in Friday’s game.
Karlsson, 29, had six goals and led the team with 34 assists and 40 points after signing an eight-year, $92 million extension last June. He played 56 games in his second season with San Jose. The two-time Norris Trophy winner also missed 27 of the Sharks’ final 33 games last season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Duplantis breaks world pole vault mark again
Armand Duplantis broke the world pole vault record on Saturday for the second time in eight days.
The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by less than an inch when he vaulted 20.27 feet at the Glasgow (Scotland) Indoor Grand Prix.
Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when an effort of 20.24 feet bettered the 20.20 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in February 2014.
- Sprinter
Christian Coleman
- and shot putter
Ryan Crouser
- nearly set world indoor records Saturday at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. Coleman’s 6.37-second run in the 60-meter dash was behind his own best mark of 6.34. Crouser threw 74-feet, 1¾ -inches, just off
Randy Barnes
- ‘ 1989 record of 74-4¼.
TENNIS
Bertens, Rybakina to vie in final
Kiki Bertens will face Elena Rybakina in the final of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy as the Dutch player tries to successfully defend her title.
Eighth-ranked Bertens stumbled in the second set but recovered to win her semifinal 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday. That gives her the chance to end an 0-3 streak in tour finals since she beat Simona Halep in Madrid in May.
Rybakina beat Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Kyle Edmund
- powered into his first ATP final since 2018, beating
Miomir Kecmanovic
- 6-1, 6-4 at the New York Open in Uniondale. Edmund will be looking for his second career title Sunday when he faces either
Andreas Seppi
- or
Jason Jung
- . On Friday night, Jung ousted defending champion
Reilly Opelka
- 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
- Eighth-seeded
Casper Ruud
- won 10 of the last 11 games to beat
Juan Ignácio Londero
- 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and advance to the final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. The 21-year-old Norwegian, who is ranked 45th and chasing his first title, faces
Pedro Sousa
- in the clay-court final. The 145th-ranked Sousa had a walkover in his semifinal against top-seeded
Diego Schwartzman
- , who had a left leg injury.
ELSEWHERE
- Russia is set to lose a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in a new doping case. The International Biathlon Union announced a two-year ban for
EvgenyUstyugov
- , who was part of the gold medal-winning men’s relay team six years ago, citing evidence he used the banned steroid oxandrolone around the time of the Olympics. His results from the 2013-14 season have been disqualified, including the Olympic victory.
- Country House, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby in 2019 after the first horse over the finish line was disqualified, has been retired because of a foot ailment. Blackwood Stables on Friday said Country House won’t race again after being treated for laminitis in his right front foot. He finished second in the Derby as a 65-1 shot and was placed first when Maximum Security was disqualified.
- Russian speedskaters
Pavel Kulizhnikov
- and
Natalia Voronina
- broke world records Saturday on the third day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Kulizhnikov earned gold in the 1,000 meters with a world-record time of 1:05.69. He eclipsed the previous record of 1:06.18 by
Kjeld Nuis
- of the Netherlands. Voronia set a world record and earned gold in the 5,000 in 6:39.21. She beat a record of 6:41.18 set by
Martina Sablikova
- of the Czech Republic earlier in the race.
