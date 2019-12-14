COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BC names Hafley head coach
The tweet from Boston College athletics director Martin Jarmond showed a puff of white smoke rising from the school’s Gothic bell tower, Gasson Hall.
The Eagles have a new football coach.
Borrowing from a papal tradition, the Jesuit school ended its search to replace Steve Addazio and made it official on Saturday by confirming that Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will be taking over in Chestnut Hill.
A New Jersey native who coached at Rutgers and Pittsburgh before spending seven seasons in the NFL, Hafley returned to college last year to join the staff at Ohio State. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes turned around a defense that struggled in 2018 but this season allowed the fewest yards per play (3.93) in the nation.
Hafley, 40, is a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award that goes to the best assistant coach in college football.
- Arizona State hired Boise State’s
Zak Hill
- as its new offensive coordinator. The school said Hill will join
Herm Edwards
- ‘ staff after spending four years as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
- Junior running back
Cam Akers
- of Florida State will enter the 2020 NFL draft and won’t play in the Seminoles’ Sun Bowl game on Dec. 31 against Arizona State. Akers, who ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday as the Seminoles began prebowl practices.
- Georgia running back
James Cook
- was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges early Saturday morning, according to jail records. Cook, a sophomore, was pulled over by Athens-Clarke County police and charged with driving with an open container of alcohol and an invalid driver’s license. Cook was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail at 1:45 a.m. Saturday and released on a $2,000 bond at 2:57 a.m.
NFL
Bears activate Hicks from IR
The Chicago Bears activated defensive tackle Akiem Hicks from injured reserve Saturday as they traveled to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Hicks hasn’t played in a game since he suffered a left elbow injury Oct. 6 against the Raiders in London. He returned to practice two weeks ago, and coach Matt Nagy seemed optimistic Friday he would be ready for game action.
The 6-foot-4, 352-pound Hicks is an eight-year NFL veteran who made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season.
- The San Francisco 49ers activated defensive lineman
Kentavius Street
- to the active roster from injured reserve and placed defensive lineman
D.J. Jones
- on injured reserve. Jones sprained his ankle last week in a win at New Orleans and will be shut down for the rest of the season.
- The Detroit Lions put two players on injured reserve, adding linebacker
Jarrad Davis
- and guard
Joe Dahl
- . Davis and Dahl had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay — Davis with ankle and knee issues, and Dahl with back and knee problems.
ELSEWHERE
- Southern California’s basketball program has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery in the sport. The school said Friday night it has “cooperated with the NCAA since it first became aware of the issues” raised in the notice, and it “looks forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.”
- The Charlotte Hornets lost a starter for Sunday and perhaps beyond, after the NBA team said Saturday that rookie forward
P.J. Washington
- broke a finger. Washington has a fracture on the pinkie on his right hand. The Hornets said Washington is out for Sunday’s 5 p.m. road game against the Indiana Pacers.
Kaillie Humphries
- ’ first two races for the U.S. could not have turned out better. Humphries improved to 2 for 2 for the young season, winning another women’s bobsled World Cup race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y. The former top Canadian driver who joined the U.S. program earlier this year teamed with
Lauren Gibbs
- to finish two runs in 1 minute, 54.03 seconds. It was Humphries’ first time winning back-to-back golds since January 2016, and the first time any women’s driver has opened a season with two straight wins since
Elana Meyers Taylor
- of the U.S. prevailed in the first three events of the 2014-15 season.
- Veteran pitcher
Dan Straily
- signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 with the Lotte Giants, the Korea Baseball Organization club said Saturday. The 31 year-old right-hander became a free agent in October after spending last season with the Baltimore Orioles, his sixth major league team.
