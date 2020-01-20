NBA
Beal leads Wizards past Pistons
Bradley Beal scored 29 points, Ian Mahinmi added 21 and the Washington Wizards broke a three-game losing streak with a 106-100 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday.
Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.
Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points, and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds.
There were 10 lead changes, four in succession early in the fourth quarter, and Davis Bertans’ 3-pointer with 9:02 to play gave the Wizards the lead for good.
Washington scored 9 straight points to go up 95-87 with 7:06 to play. The last 2 points in the run came on free throws by Bertans after Pistons forward Markieff Morris was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected.
Attorneys: Parsons’ injuries threaten career
Chandler Parsons’ attorneys said the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis said the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disk injury” to his list of injuries.
Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday’s game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team’s last two games against San Antonio and Detroit.
The 31-year-old Parsons, acquired from Memphis last summer, has played just five games for the Hawks. He is averaging 2.8 points and is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor jumps over Gonzaga for No. 1 spot
Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top five that took care of business last week.
That doesn’t mean they didn’t move around, too.
The Bears (15-1) leaped over the Bulldogs and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s poll, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to give the rankings their seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season.
Gonzaga (20-1) was merely a victim of its conference schedule. The Bulldogs blew out Santa Clara and BYU, but just enough voters considered those wins to be less impressive than the Bears’ perfect Big 12 start. Baylor received 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 points from the 65-member media panel while Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points.
The rest of the top five looks a lot different after Duke, Auburn and Butler all lost both of their games last week.
Kansas (14-3) rose three spots to No. 3 after victories over Oklahoma and Texas, the latter requiring a big comeback in Austin. San Diego State (19-0) remained perfect with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, and Florida State (16-2) barged into the fifth spot after it beat reigning national champion Virginia and survived overtime to best Miami.
South Carolina, Baylor still 1-2 in women’s poll
South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women’s poll, with Baylor in second place.
The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel Monday. The Bears got six.
UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth, sandwiched between Oregon and Stanford. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.
BASEBALL
Hernandez reaches deal with Braves
Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves that includes an invitation to big league spring training.
The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster.
Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
NFL
Snow will direct Panthers’ defense
Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.
Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017 to 2019 and Temple from 2013 to 2016.
Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08).
ELSEWHERE
- Former Houston quarterback
D’Eriq King
- said he is transferring to Miami, a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season. King played in four games for Houston this past season before announcing in late September that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.
- Toronto midfielder
Michael Bradley
- needs surgery on his right ankle and likely will be sidelined about four months. Bradley was hurt during Major League Soccer’s championship game on Nov. 10 when Seattle’s
Román Torres
- attempted a shot and hit the ankle with his follow-through.
