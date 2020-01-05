NFL
Bears lineman Long ending career
Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long said Sunday he is retiring after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
The oft-injured Long tweeted he is “stepping away and getting my body right.”
The son of a Hall of Fame defensive end, Long made the Pro Bowl at right guard and tackle his first three seasons after Chicago drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013. But he played in just 30 games the past four years — four this season.
It was clear Long’s time in Chicago was ending after the Bears placed him on injured reserve for the fourth time in four seasons following a Week 5 loss to Oakland in London, even though he played the whole game.
TENNIS
Russia hands U.S. setback in ATP Cup
Daniil Medvedev beat John Isner 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to give Russia two wins from two starts at the ATP Cup, leaving the U.S. as the only winless team so far in Group D in Australia.
Russia followed its 3-0 opening win over Italy with another comfortable victory in Perth on Sunday, clinching the match before the U.S. pairing of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram salvaged some pride with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov and Medvedev. Khachanov gave the Russians a winning start with his 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 comeback victory over Taylor Fritz in the first singles.
No. 5-ranked Medvedev was called for a foot fault on match point, which he unsuccessfully challenged, but then closed out immediately when Isner netted the next service return.
The Australians moved atop Group F with a 3-0 sweep of Canada in Brisbane, and Germany’s win over Greece, decided by a super tiebreaker in the doubles, meant the tournament hosts were assured of advancing to the quarterfinals.
German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 win in doubles over Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsisipas, who had earlier trounced Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the second singles encounter to get Greece level at 1-1.
Bulgaria beat Moldova to make it two wins from two in Group C in Sydney, before Britain edged Belgium 2-1 with a victory in the doubles.
Britain, beaten in the opening match by Bulgaria, secured the bounce-back win with Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury coming out on top in the deciding doubles match. Dan Evans leveled it earlier with a 6-4, 6-4 win over David Goffin after Belgian No. 2 Steve Darcis beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-4.
Italy needed a victory in doubles to edge Norway in their best-of-three match encounter earlier Sunday in Perth, and now both teams have 1-1 records in Group D. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini combined to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 7-6 (3).
INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY
Canada edges Russia in world junior final
Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia 4-3 in the final of the world junior championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament.
Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game on Dec 28.
Samuel Fagemo scored to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze medal. Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner.
HORSE RACING
Maximum Security invited to World Cup
Maximum Security, a finalist for horse of the year, was one of 17 horses invited to compete in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational later this month at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Breeders’ Cup Classic runner-up and McKinzie also earned an invitation, as did Eclipse Award finalist Omaha Beach. Maximum Security is an Eclipse finalist in two categories and was first across the line at last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.
Past Pegasus runners Seeking The Soul, War Story and True Timber were also invited, as was 2018 Preakness runner-up Bravazo. The other invitees for the $3 million race on Jan. 25 include Gift Box, Higher Power, Magic Wand, Math Wizard, Mr. Freeze, Roadster, Spun To Run, Tax, Mucho Gusto and Diamond Oops.
SKIING
Noel rallies for slalom victory
Clement Noel returned to winning ways Sunday in Zagreb, Croatia, shrugging off the disappointment of failing to finish a race in front of his French home crowd three weeks ago. Noel came from behind to win the first men’s World Cup slalom of 2020. Fourth after the opening leg, Noel edged first-run leader Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland by 0.07 seconds for his first win of the season and fourth overall.
