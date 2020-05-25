NFL
Bears’ Nagy will use starters in preseason
Matt Nagy has been running NFL offenses for the past four seasons. He coached them alongside Andy Reid and Doug Pederson for several years before that. But 2020 will be only Nagy’s third as a head coach.
He opened his first two seasons by winning three of the first four games, losing the season opener to the Green Bay Packers both times. It’s how Chicago lost, and perhaps fared on offense in the ensuing weeks, that has Nagy determined to make a change for the coming season.
The 42-year-old coach reiterated, unlike last year, he’ll play his starters in the preseason.
“As we talk, that’s one of the things that I look back at from last year that I’m not happy about that I made a decision to do in the preseason,” Nagy said. “No. 1, I think it’s good for them to have it, but No. 2 it sets the mentality. So that’s not going to happen this year.”
AUTO RACING
IndyCar gets TV spot in prime time
IndyCar is returning to prime time television for the first time since 2013.
The open-wheel racing circuit announced that its 2020 opening race, the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, will be broadcast on NBC instead of NBCSN. National television coverage is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the race starting at 7:45 p.m.
TMS was the site of IndyCar’s only other prime time telecast — the Firestone 550 in June 2013 was aired on ABC with Helio Castroneves winning the race.
BASEBALL
Colon wants chance to pass Marichal
Bartolo Colón refuses to entertain the idea of retirement. It doesn’t matter that he didn’t pitch in 2019 and that on Sunday he turned 47.
He craves one more shot in the majors. “I’m not retired. That’s not in my mind,” Colón said “I’m still hoping of reaching my goal of pitching 46 innings. I’ll sign with the first team who wants me.”
Why 46? That’s the number of innings that will propel him to pass Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for the most by a Dominican pitcher.
In his last big league season, with the Texas Rangers in 2018, Colón managed to reach 3,461 2/3 innings. He is 247-188 in 565 games — 552 as a starter since his debut with Cleveland in 1997.
Marichal managed to pitch 3,507 innings in 471 games over 16 years.
ELSEWHERE
- Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV. Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner said it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history. It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year
Tiger Woods
- returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life. Woods and
Peyton Manning
- scored a 1-up victory over
PhilMickelson
- and
Tom Brady
- , a match that raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.
Oswaldo Alvarez
- , who coached Brazil at the last two Women’s World Cups, died in a Sao Paulo hospital on Monday. He was 63. Mr. Alvarez recently said he was getting treatment for liver cancer.
- The Connecticut Sun has waived
Megan Huff,Jacki Gemelos
- ,
Jazmon Gwathmey
- and
Juicy Landrum
- , a move that brings the Sun under the salary cap by the league’s Tuesday deadline. Huff, Gemelos and Gwathmey had signed training camp contracts with the Sun, while Landrum was the franchise’s third-round pick from Baylor in last month’s draft. The team’s other draftee,
Kaila Charles
- from Maryland, made the roster of 11.
