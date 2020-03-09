NFL
Bills picking up CB Norman
Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, two sources with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
Norman, 32, is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016.
Bills coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator during Norman’s first four NFL seasons in Carolina.
- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a one-year contract extension with defensive end
Steven Means
- . Means started four games in 2018 and had 14 tackles and one sack. He missed the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during organized team activities.
- New York Giants tight end
Rhett Ellison
- has retired after eight seasons in the NFL. As a Giant, Ellison started 33 games and caught 67 passes for 674 yards and four touchdowns. His 2019 season was cut short due to a concussion suffered against the Jets on Nov. 10.
- The Las Vegas Raiders released linebacker
Tahir Whitehead
- after two seasons as a starter. Whitehead led the team with 234 tackles but delivered few big plays with only one interception, one forced fumble and no sacks over the two seasons.
- The New York Daily News reported that the New York Jets have informed cornerback
Trumaine Johnson
- he will be cut before free agency. The veteran cornerback’s $11 million salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year (March 20). However, the Jets have conveyed to the player he will be gone before that happens, according to a team source.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVA rises five spots to No. 17
Virginia, which goes into the ACC tournament as the No. 2 seed, rose from No. 22 to No. 17 in The Associated Press men’s poll in the wake of Saturday’s victory over Louisville.
Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking, while fourth-ranked Florida State has its highest ranking in nearly five decades.
The Jayhawks received all 65 first-place votes Monday to remain at the top for a third straight week and fourth overall this season.
The Seminoles, top-seeded in the ACC tournament, rose three spots after wrapping up the first ACC regular-season title in program history. FSU spent two weeks at No. 5 in January and now has its highest ranking since No. 2 in December 1972.
Dayton stayed No. 3 behind Gonzaga.
No. 15 Louisville fell five spots after losing at Virginia, which cost the Cardinals a chance to claim a share of the ACC regular-season title with FSU.
- South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women’s poll. The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years. Coach
Dawn Staley
- ’s team received 27 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Oregon received the other three first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2 after winning the Pac-12 tournament. Baylor fell one spot to No. 3 after losing to unranked Iowa State on Sunday.
- Florida forward
Kerry Blackshear Jr.
- , the team’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder and a former Virginia Tech standout, is questionable for the Southeastern Conference tournament because of a sprained left wrist. Blackshear injured his wrist during the season finale against Kentucky on Saturday.
- UConn forward
Kyla Irwin
- will miss the remainder of her senior season with a fractured left elbow. Irwin fell while going for an offensive rebound on Sunday in the Huskies’ 79-38 win over South Florida in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
- The Air Force Academy will not bring back men’s coach
Dave Pilipovich
- . The Falcons went 110-151 since Pilipovich took over midway through the 2011-12 season.
- Omaha women’s coach
Brittany Lange
- has been fired after seven seasons. The Mavericks finished 7-23 overall and 2-14 and in eighth place in the nine-team Summit League.
Marcus Zegarowski
- is doubtful for No. 7 Creighton’s first game in the Big East tournament because of a right knee injury suffered in Saturday’s win over Seton Hall. The school said the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury. The Bluejays’ next game is Thursday against Georgetown or St. John’s.
NHL
Sharks sign Simek to four-year extension
The San Jose Sharks signed defenseman Radim Simek to a four-year contract extension. Simek was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer before the Sharks locked him up with the new deal worth a reported $9 million.
- The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman
Alex Biega
- to a one-year contract extension.
ELSEWHERE
PGA Tour reveals big media rights deal
The PGA Tour announced an expansive media rights deal that brings ESPN back into the fold with its streaming service, joining two networks as part of a package designed to deliver more video content and reach a broader audience.
For regular television, the nine-year deal that begins in 2022 looks the same.
Network coverage stays with CBS and NBC, with CBS getting roughly twice as many events, just like the current nine-year deal that ends next year. Golf Channel stays on as the cable partner providing weekday and early weekend coverage, along with fall events and a few tournaments at the start of the year.
- Indiana quarterback
Peyton Ramsey
- is transferring to Northwestern. Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana.
- A familiar face is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in its first full day of competition. Defending champion
Pete Kaiser
- of Bethel arrived in the Rainy Pass, Alaska, checkpoint at 11:35 a.m. Monday. He held a 12-minute lead over
Travis Beals
- of Seward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.